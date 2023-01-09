Wigan sign defender Steven Caulker on short-term deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wigan have signed defender Steven Caulker on a short-term deal.

The 31-year-old, who started his career in the Tottenham academy and has vast Premier League experience – counting Spurs, QPR, Cardiff and Liverpool among his former clubs – has agreed a contract with the Championship strugglers until the end of the season.

A statement on the Wigan website read: “Wigan Athletic is delighted to confirm the signing of Sierra Leone international captain Steven Caulker on a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.

“Caulker, 31, will link up with Kolo Toure’s side until the end of the 2022/23 Championship campaign, adding a wealth of top-flight and international experience to the squad.”

Caulker was called up by England in 2012 and made one full international appearance for the national team before switching allegiance to Sierra Leone in October 2021.

He played for Turkish top-flight side Fatih Karagumruk last summer before returning to England and will wear the number 29 shirt at the DW Stadium.