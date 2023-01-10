Midfielder Melanie Leupolz signs new Chelsea deal on return from maternity leave

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Melanie Leupolz has signed a new contract at Chelsea on her return from maternity leave.

The 28-year-old Germany midfielder has committed to the club until the summer of 2026 as she comes back into the first-team setup after giving birth to her first child in October last year.

Leupolz has quickly amassed a lengthy list of honours since joining Chelsea ahead of the 2020/21 season, winning two Women’s Super Leagues, two FA Women’s Cups, the Continental League Cup and the Community Shield.

“When I was leaving Bayern, Chelsea was my favourite club and I wanted to join. I was really lucky that it worked out and my time here has been so special,” she said.

'I’m Melanie Leupolz and my journey continues.' 💫 She's here to stay, Blues! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RafodePyt7 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) January 10, 2023

“I played the first one and a half years and it feels like I’m not done here, which is why I wanted to extend. I want more games with the team, more chances to win titles and one big ambition is to win the Champions League.”

After finishing her first season for Chelsea with nine goals from 34 appearances, Leupolz continued to score in her second campaign, finding the net in the FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City as the Blues went on to lift the trophy with a win over Arsenal at Wembley.

Leupolz announced her pregnancy in March 2022, having not featured since the previous December.

Chelsea general manager Paul Green said: “We are delighted that Melanie has extended her contract after returning from her maternity leave.

“Melly played a key part in our success in her first 18 months at the club and will almost be like a new signing coming back in to the squad this month.”