England to face Brazil in front of another Wembley sell-out

European champions England will play in front of a sold-out Wembley once again when they host Brazil in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima this spring.

The Lionesses, ranked fourth in FIFA’s rankings, will take on the South American champions in London on April 6.

All general admission tickets have now been snapped up for the match at the national stadium, which seats around 90,000 at full capacity.

A sell-out Wembley crowd also watched England’s 2-1 friendly win over world champions the United States in October, in what was the team’s first appearance at the national stadium since their Euro 2022 final victory over Germany. A crowd of 87,192 were at that July final – the biggest-ever attendance for a Euros match, men’s or women’s.

The Brazil clash will be an important test against ahead of England’s World Cup campaign kicking off in Australia and New Zealand in July.

The Lionesses have been drawn against China and Denmark in Group D and are awaiting their final group stage opponent, who they will face in their tournament opener on July 22.

That country will be determined by February’s inter-confederation play-offs, with 10 teams from six federations vying for the final three places.

Prior to their match against Brazil, Sarina Wiegman’s England will take on South Korea, Italy and Belgium for the second edition of the Arnold Clark Cup.

The tournament, which England won last year, begins February 16 with matches taking place in Milton Keynes, Coventry and Bristol.