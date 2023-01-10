Steve Cooper demanding response from Nottingham Forest against Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cooper demanding response from Nottingham Forest against Wolves

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 12.20pm Updated: January 10 2023, 11.14pm
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper saw his side lose 4-1 at Blackpool on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA).
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is looking for a response when his side host Wolves in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after Saturday’s FA Cup exit at Blackpool.

The third-round tie at the weekend saw Forest thumped 4-1 by the Seasiders, who are currently 22nd in the Sky Bet Championship.

Cooper afterwards described it as “unacceptable”, and he told a press conference ahead of the Wolves match: “We let ourselves down at the weekend and I really hope we can respond and do better in this one.”

The 43-year-old, who made 11 changes to his starting line-up for Saturday’s contest, added: “The Blackpool game came at the end of a busy week where we’d played on the Sunday and Wednesday (a 1-1 draw at home against Chelsea and 1-0 win at Southampton, both in the Premier League)…and just because of the injury list, I couldn’t run the risk of picking up more.

“But, at the same time, the team we put out was more than capable of winning that match, and I say that completely respectfully to Blackpool, who obviously did well on the day.

“The moments in the game were the unacceptable bits, the goals we conceded and the chances we missed.

“(With) the mentality we are growing at this club at the moment with this group of players, that was what we don’t want to be. But the players knew that, and at the same time, as disappointing as it was, I’m not so narrow-minded to think it’s like that every day with those players.

“It’s not, and because of that, I have to trust them that they don’t let that happen again, and we move forward going into the next game and try to pick the right team to play the game plan that’s needed to be a success against Wolves.”

Cooper has been contending with a considerable injury list, and said there were “quite a few doubts” for Wednesday, without giving any names.

Forest head into the clash with Julen Lopetegui’s men, their first League Cup quarter-final since 1994, unbeaten in their last six home matches in all competitions, winning three.

It is the first of two home fixtures in four days, with Forest also hosting Leicester in the league on Saturday as they look to add another win to the victory at Southampton that took them out of the relegation zone.

Cooper said he expected a “brilliant atmosphere” on Wednesday, adding: “I know there was a lot of excitement after the Blackburn game (the 4-1 away win in the last round), so we respect that a lot.

“We’re really enjoying our football at the City Ground at the moment, there’s no doubt about that, and the atmosphere the supporters are creating.

“Whether it be a quarter-final of a League Cup or a Premier League game, one thing that’s been pretty guaranteed this year is an amazing atmosphere. The home games can’t come quick enough.”

Cooper also spoke about recently talking to Nigel Clough, the former Forest player and current Mansfield manager who helped the Reds win two League Cups, among their four triumphs under his father Brian Clough.

Cooper said: “We played a match against Mansfield (a behind-closed-doors friendly in November) and had a cup of tea after and a good hour together. It was an amazing time really. He’s obviously a good bloke and done over 1,000 games managing, which is unbelievable.

“I got some information from him from the past, which was brilliant really, and it was quite nice that when he was talking, there was a nice picture of his dad in the office. So I enjoyed that, it meant something to me to be honest.

“And it’s good some of our boys are doing well there on loan, there’s obviously a good relationship between the clubs. I should have reached out earlier to be honest, but it was nice to do it as we did and I was really fond of the hour we had together.”

