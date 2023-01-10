Rob Page will tell Aaron Ramsey he still has a big part to play for Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rob Page will tell Aaron Ramsey he still has a big part to play for Wales

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 4.50pm
Aaron Ramsey, pictured, still has a big part to play for Wales, insists manager Rob Page (Martin Rickett/PA)
Aaron Ramsey, pictured, still has a big part to play for Wales, insists manager Rob Page (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rob Page will tell Aaron Ramsey he has “a lot to give” Wales in the hope that he does not follow Gareth Bale in leaving the international scene.

Bale, 33, quit football completely on Monday after dealing with fitness issues to end one of the most decorated careers in British football.

Nice midfielder Ramsey, who turned 32 on Boxing Day, has had his own injury problems and, like Bale, disappointed at the World Cup in Qatar.

Wales v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey had a disappointing World Cup in Qatar (Martin Rickett/PA)

It remains to be seen whether Ramsey, who posted a tribute to Bale on social media after the Wales captain announced his retirement, extends his international career in to the Euro 2024 qualifying programme.

Wales manager Page said: “Aaron has got a lot of football to give to Welsh football.

“That will be my message to him when we have that conversation.

“Look at the stats from the European qualifiers, the World Cup qualifiers, the World Cup itself, for distance covered and sprints he tops the table from both teams.

“So there is still a lot of football to be played from Aaron’s point of view, and he’s still a great player.

“Whether he can do that consistently in back-to-back games is another question. But I still think he’s got a lot to offer.”

Midfield linchpin Joe Allen will celebrate his 33rd birthday before Wales open their Euro 2024 campaign in Croatia on March 25.

But Page expects his squad to remain intact, saying: “I don’t envisage two or three others doing the same (retiring).

“As a group of senior players, they are conscious they want that culture in that changing room to evolve in the next generation coming through.

Wales Press Conference – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Main Media Centre – Monday November 28th
Manager Rob Page does not envisage key Wales players retiring before the start of the Euro 2024 qualifiers (Martin Rickett/PA)

“To do that, they want to be sympathetic as a group in how they manage it. It’s credit to them for thinking that way.”

Page confirmed he already has a new skipper in mind, although he refused to divulge who will wear the Wales armband in the future.

He said: “It will come as no surprise when it’s eventually announced.

“We’ve got a good group of players and there are senior players who lead by example anyway. But there’s one that stands out for me.

“We’ve already pre-empted this. There’ll be a right time and place and I’ll be announcing it, but I have got someone in mind.”

