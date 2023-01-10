Andy Carroll commits to Reading until summer 2024

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reading striker Andy Carroll has signed a new deal keeping him at the club until summer 2024.

The 34-year-old rejoined the Royals back in September 2022 on a short-term deal which was due to expire this month.

His first stint with the club came in 2021 before moving to West Brom, and so far this season he has four goals in 17 appearances.

Carroll has also featured for Liverpool and West Ham, as well as having two spells with Newcastle, where he started his career.

Reading manager Paul Ince told the club website: “AC is the perfect example to follow for any young striker – not simply in the chances he creates or the goals he scores, but the phenomenal work-rate he shows in every minute of every game, the dedication he demonstrates on a cold, wet, windy morning in training, the attitude and experience he brings into the dressing room… that is his DNA as a footballer.

“He is a real asset to this football club and I’m so pleased he has agreed to be part of the progress we are trying to make.”