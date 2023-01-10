Wow, he’s back – Jofra Archer takes three wickets to impress on return to action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wow, he’s back – Jofra Archer takes three wickets to impress on return to action

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 6.02pm Updated: January 10 2023, 9.16pm
Jofra Archer was back in action in South Africa (Gareth Copley/Pool)
England seamer Jofra Archer began putting 18 months of injury woe behind him by claiming three wickets on his comeback appearance in South Africa’s newly launched T20 league.

Archer’s last competitive cricket came with Sussex in July 2021 and he has since undergone two elbow operations, suffered a stress fracture of the back and tackled an arduous rehabilitation programme that stepped up with a warm-up appearance for England Lions in November.

Archer was among friends – with six England internationals on parade in the curtain-raising fixture between his MI Cape Town side and Paarl Royals – and immediately found his groove with figures of three for 27 from his four-over stint. Cape Town romped to victory by eight wickets, with a thrilling 70 not out from rising star Dewald Brevis easing them to a target of 143.

Archer took the third over of the match and announced his return with a priceless wicket maiden. Wihan Lubbe failed to score off the first two deliveries before the next pitched just short of a length, nipped away off the seam and looped off the top edge.

Archer flashed a beaming smile as he watched the ball all the way into George Linde’s hands at mid-off. Things did not go as well as he leaked 13 off his second, including a ramp for four by England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler, who top-scored with 51 off 42 balls.

But when he was called upon to show off his famed death-bowling skills he excelled once more, allowing just two runs off the 19th over and taking two wickets in as many deliveries.

The dangerous David Miller could not clear the cover point boundary and Ferisco Adams was thoroughly foxed by a slower ball. A dream hat-trick looked to be on the cards, but Bjorn Fortuin dug out the attempted yorker.

England Test captain Ben Stokes was delighted by Archer’s return, tweeting: “BUZZING BUZZING BUZZING to see @JofraArcher back on the field.”

Archer is expected to play one more match before joining up with Buttler’s ODI side for a short three-match series against South Africa later this month, part of England’s carefully managed return to action.

Former England seamer and Yorkshire’s director of cricket Darren Gough witnessed Archer’s efforts from the Sky Sports commentary box and said: “England have been excellent in the last 12 months, but add Jofra Archer in and it leads to exciting times. What we saw in his first over was, ‘wow, he’s back’.

“It’s good to see him back playing, because we all want to see players like Jofra back in the middle.”

Archer’s captain, Rashid Khan, added: “Amazing, amazing. After having that long gap that comeback is absolutely delightful to watch.

“It’s so great, he’s back in full rhythm. It was super great to watch, especially being on the field with him and not against him.”

Sam Curran took nought for 23 in three overs for Cape Town and scored 20 as he played for the first time since his record £1.85million IPL deal, while Jason Roy’s search for form goes on after he fell for a laboured 13. Olly Stone, who is also back after injury problems, clean bowled Dane Vilas and Buttler as he collected two for 31.

