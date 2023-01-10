Arsenal celebrate and Shearer gets his scarf ready – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association January 10 2023, 6.10pm Mohamed Elneny, centre, scored for Arsenal as they beat Oxford in the FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 10. Football Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny celebrated a successful night for Arsenal. All gas, no brakes! 📞🙏🏾 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/8qHd2tAwYe— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) January 9, 2023 A goal for Arsenal = A huge smile on the face 😃 we move on to the next big challenge 💪🏼 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/yqBRsJfzta— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) January 10, 2023 Alan Shearer was prepared for Newcastle’s Carabao Cup tie with Leicester. Got mine ready too!! ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️🙋🏼♂️ @worflags https://t.co/iJHYrUpi8O pic.twitter.com/WJgOONV6pp— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 9, 2023 Harry Redknapp supported his grandson. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Harry Redknapp (@harryredknapp) Liverpool looked back. A true midfield maestro and #LFC great 🔴Graeme Souness signed for the Reds #OnThisDay in 1978 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zpH0msoGIK— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2023 Happy birthday Mason Mount. Many happy returns to #ThreeLions midfielder @MasonMount on his birthday! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/JzTikleAZf— England (@England) January 10, 2023 Cricket Ben Stokes thought someone must be having a laugh. Checked to see if it was April 1st..it’s not so means this is real 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️😒😒😒 https://t.co/of1sHdXNDa— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 10, 2023 Kevin Pietersen and Azeem Rafiq were excited at the start of SA20. I mean, what a stadium! Well done to everyone at the @SA20_League for getting this tournament off the ground and also to @Betway_India for headlining…! Let’s go! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/qPIF3l8lEX— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 10, 2023 The @SA20_League has been long time coming but feel it will become one of the best franchise tournaments very quickly— Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) January 10, 2023 Formula One Lando Norris was back in training. Pre-season Lando activated. 🦾 pic.twitter.com/qj8jWoxJQp— McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 9, 2023 Boxing Frank Bruno reminisced. Morning someone just sent me the picture of my Madame Tussauds figure wonder where that is now I could use in the garden to stop the animals pulling up all the turf! pic.twitter.com/wCd2TJD4kt— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) January 10, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man 2 Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on… 3 Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new… 4 Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels 5 Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting 6 Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland 7 PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving… 8 Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’… 9 Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege 10 ‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images More from The Courier Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to… Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for… St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks… St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston… RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run… Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties… Editor's Picks Farmer hits out as Hong Kong bans Angus poultry over avian flu fears Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man REBECCA BAIRD: I’m tired of living in fear of toothache – Dundee dental crisis must be dealt with Perthshire pensioner’s health fears over Covid vaccine allergy Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’ prosthetic Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject Listen: Stooshie podcast – US pastor in Scotland on Trump’s ‘dangerous’ legacy ‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images Fife wine shop owner slams Scottish Government’s bottle return scheme ‘ignorance’ Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their wake’