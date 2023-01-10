James Jones completes comeback from bench as Wrexham conquer Bromley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion-chasing Wrexham built on their FA Cup exploits by keeping up the pressure on Vanarama National League leaders Notts County thanks to a 2-1 victory over Bromley.

Substitute James Jones made an instant impact at the Racecourse Ground, firing home the deflected winner 16 minutes from time, having just replaced Thomas O’Connor.

Phil Parkinson’s second-placed hosts, who defeated Sky Bet Championship club Coventry 4-3 in the third round of the cup on Saturday, were forced to come from behind after Corey Whitely converted Louis Dennis’ cross from close range in the 33rd minute.

Wrexham’s top scorer Paul Mullin levelled the contest with his 24th goal of the season in all competitions, scoring from the penalty spot a minute before the break.