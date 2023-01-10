Notts County looking over shoulder at Wrexham after draw with Boreham Wood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Notts County allowed Wrexham to cut their lead at the top of the Vanarama National League table to three points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Boreham Wood at Meadow Lane.

The visitors came close to taking the lead in the 24th minute when George Broadbent’s effort hit a post.

But Boreham Wood did not have to wait much longer for the opening goal as Broadbent put them in front one minute before the half-time break when he fired in the rebound after Lee Ndlovu had seen his shot saved.

Having gone close in the 50th minute, the home side equalised six minutes later when Cedwyn Scott headed home from John Bostock’s cross.

Will Evans headed on to the top of the bar as Boreham Wood pushed for a winner but both sides had to settle for a point.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Wrexham beat Bromley 2-1 to move three points behind County with two games in hand.