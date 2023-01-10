Jim Bentley hails ‘massive result’ as Rochdale beat Bradford to exit drop zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Bentley hails ‘massive result’ as Rochdale beat Bradford to exit drop zone

By Press Association
January 10 2023, 11.10pm
Jim Bentley’s Rochdale won at Bradford (Tim Goode/PA)
Jim Bentley's Rochdale won at Bradford (Tim Goode/PA)

Rochdale boss Jim Bentley hailed a “massive result” after his side came from behind to win 2-1 at Bradford and move out of the League Two relegation zone.

Mark Hughes’ side looked on course to go fourth with a third consecutive victory after Abo Eisa put them ahead.

But veteran striker Ian Henderson, who is 38 later this month, struck twice in seven minutes to earn Rochdale only their second win in 14 games in all competitions.

Bentley said: “It’s a massive result for us away from home against one of the top sides.

“We showed character, 1-0 down at half-time to come back and win the game. I thought there were some really strong performances.

“On the balance of the play, I think we deserved it. It’s been a long time coming but we have the belief we can win every game.

“We were resilient, put the bodies on the line and defended. We gave everything we needed in the position that we are to get a magnificent result.

“Hopefully it’s something we can build on and get ourselves away from where we don’t want to be.”

Bradford took the lead from their first effort on target in the 29th minute as Eisa finished cleverly after flick-ons from Harry Chapman and Levi Sutton.

Devante Rodney went close with a low free-kick that caught out home keeper Harry Lewis and struck the base of the post.

But Rochdale levelled after Rodney was brought down in the box by Brad Halliday. Lewis saved the striker’s penalty but Henderson converted the rebound.

He then clinched Dale’s first win since November 8 with a close-range finish after Rodney had got a touch on Danny Lloyd’s cross.

Bradford manager Hughes was disappointed not to be awarded a penalty for Ethan Ebanks-Landell’s sliding challenge on Eisa two minutes before Rochdale got theirs.

Hughes said: “We were quite comfortable 1-0 to the good and should have had a penalty. I’ve no idea why the ref didn’t give that because the lad has clearly taken out Abo.

“Then lo and behold, they go up the other end and get one. Brad was initially fouled because he had his arm pulled back, that’s what’s unbalanced him and there’s a coming together.

“The ref saw fit to give that as a penalty. I think everyone in the crowd, including the Rochdale fans over that side of the pitch, were surprised.

“We’ve had a lot of penalties go against us on that side. Whether it echoes a little bit louder and the referees react to it, I’ve no idea.

“Their second goal was offside so that’s another key decision. We found ourselves behind not through our poor play but the referee’s performance.”

