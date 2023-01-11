Jack Draper advances into Adelaide quarter-finals following win over Tommy Paul

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Draper has advanced to his first quarter-finals of 2023 with a 6-4 6-4 win against Tommy Paul on Wednesday at the Adelaide International 2.

The 21-year-old Brit will now meet Karen Khachanov for the second time in as many weeks in the South Australian city, after they each claimed straight-sets wins at The Drive.

Draper claimed a win against the eighth-seeded American on Wednesday after converting on three of five break chances against Paul, who was playing in his first event of the new season.

Broken just once, Draper fired 10 aces and won 88% of his first-serve points in the win.

Draper, who earlier dispatched Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 6-2, reached three ATP Tour quarter-finals last season. The Briton broke serve four times in his opening victory against the Italian.

British number one Cameron Norrie battled the weather and Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka to reach the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open.

Cameron Norrie (pictured) saw off Jiri Lehecka on Wednesday (Mark Baker/AP)

The 27-year-old world number 12, who grew up in the city, beat Lehecka 6-4 6-7 (4) 6-3 in a match interrupted by rain.

Norrie, who won all of his three matches at last week’s United Cup, is still unbeaten in 2023.

Britain’s two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, 35, won a match tie-break after dropping the first set to beat China’s Zhang Zhizhen 2-6 6-3 10-2 at the Kooyong Classic in Melbourne.