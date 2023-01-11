Football rumours: Steven Gerrard emerges as ‘shock candidate’ for Poland job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Steven Gerrard emerges as ‘shock candidate’ for Poland job

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 7.28am
Could former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard be heading to Poland? (John Walton/PA)
Could former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard be heading to Poland? (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has emerged as a “shock candidate” to become Poland’s new head coach, according to the Daily Mail via the Polish publication Meczyki. The 42-year-old former Liverpool captain was sacked from the Midlands club after leading Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title in 2021. The prospect of him leading Poland to Euro 2024, “has come out of left field”, the Mail says.

The Guardian writes that Manchester United have reached a verbal agreement to sign Besiktas striker Wout Weghorst. The Red Devils reportedly have a deal in principle to pay the Turkish club about 3 million euros (£2.7million) to end the 30-year-old’s loan early and take him from his parent club Burnley for the rest of the season.

Germany’s Antonio Rudiger and Youssoufa Moukoko (right)
Germany’s Youssoufa Moukoko (right) may be moving to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)

Elsewhere, Chelsea could miss out on Youssoufa Moukoko after Newcastle made a “substantial” verbal approach for the Borussia Dortmund teenager, the Evening Standard says. The 18-year-old Germany international is thought to have discussed a deal worth over £150,000 a week to join the Magpies on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

And Wolves have renewed their interest in signing West Ham defender Craig Dawson, according to the Express and Star. The paper says the 32-year-old was set to make a permanent switch in the summer until Hammers replacement Jan Bednarek moved to Villa on loan. As a result, West Ham pulled the plug on the deal and Wolves were forced to cancel a loan move for young defender Yerson Mosquera.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Eden Hazard File Photo
Could Belgium’s Eden Hazard be returning to London? (Nick Potts/PA)

Eden Hazard: French outlet MediaFoot reports Arsenal are considering making a move for the 32-year-old Real Madrid winger, who retired from international duty with Belgium in December.

Pedro Porro: 90min says Chelsea have joined Tottenham in wanting to sign the 23-year-old defender this month but have hit the same issue as Spurs in any move for the Spaniard as Sporting Lisbon want his £36.7m release clause paid in full.

