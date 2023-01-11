FA to investigate suspicious betting patterns in Arsenal’s win at Oxford By Press Association January 11 2023, 10.10am Updated: January 11 2023, 1.05pm Oxford lost to Arsenal on Monday night (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Football Association will launch an investigation into suspicious betting patterns surrounding Arsenal’s FA Cup win at Oxford on Monday night, the PA news agency understands. The Gunners ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at the League One club thanks to Mohamed Elneny’s header and Eddie Nketiah’s brace. The betting patterns centre around the booking of Oxford defender Ciaron Brown. The 24-year-old was shown a yellow card in the 59th minute following a foul on Nketiah. It was the only booking in the match. The FA is understood to be aware of the matter and will investigate. An Oxford statement read: “Oxford United can confirm that they have been made aware of a specific allegation of irregular betting around our Emirates FA Cup game against Arsenal on Monday evening. “The club will co-operate fully with any investigation and while this is ongoing, we are unable to make any further comment.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dunfermline’s quarter-final with Dundee called off in last-minute postponement – and fans are furious 2 Perth woman ‘terrified’ after leaving shower to find intruder in her hallway 3 How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view 4 Forfar paedophile ‘willing to do anything’ to avoid prison for latest offence 5 Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash 6 Perthshire fraudster denied four-year relationship in £28k benefits con 7 St Andrews publican warns South Street shake-up could cost staff their jobs 8 Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis 9 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘nightmare’ late call-off against Dunfermline as Dens Park club… 10 Redundancies at Fife textiles firm as it prepares for ‘tough year’ More from The Courier GORDON WALKER: My wife got one thing wrong - it's been five years and… Fears for animal welfare after permanent closure of Dundee Cats Protection centre COURIER OPINION: Dundee mental health crisis centre can be a beacon of hope THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland game is the least important element of another lax… Marcel Oakley backs 'special club' Arbroath for survival - as he returns to Birmingham… Penguin carcass in waste mountain left by collapsed Dundee disposal firm Dundee's cup clash with Dunfermline rescheduled after SPFL Trust Trophy call-off Dundee's £1bn Waterfront: Council leader on what happens next - and why city needs… Interactive map shows next stages of Dundee's Waterfront redevelopment Pictures of secondary school teachers on strike across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife Editor's Picks Rose Croft: Brother’s tribute to Kirriemuir mum who has died aged 36 How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view Perthshire teen cracked cheekbone of bus driver who had suffered weeks of ‘horrible’ abuse Gareth Bale: Why his R&A role could bring ‘The Golfer’ back to St Andrews 5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire DC Thomson: Revenues increase for Dundee media group Trains north of Perth disrupted due to signalling fault Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash High-risk Perth child groomer jailed for breaching unpaid work order Dundee manager Gary Bowyer keeping tabs on Sam Fisher’s ‘great’ progress at Dunfermline