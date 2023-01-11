Kilmarnock’s Ash Taylor eager to go one better after 2017 cup defeat to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kilmarnock's Ash Taylor eager to go one better after 2017 cup defeat to Celtic

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 10.30am
Kilmarnock's Ash Taylor has unfinished Hampden business (Jeff Holmes/PA}
Kilmarnock’s Ash Taylor has unfinished Hampden business (Jeff Holmes/PA}

Kilmarnock’s Ash Taylor recalled “that moment” at Hampden Park that still rankles as he prepared for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Celtic at the national stadium on Saturday.

The 32-year-old defender still carries a painful memory of the 2017 Scottish Cup final when he played for Aberdeen against the Hoops.

With the score at 1-1 in the second half, Jonny Hayes broke clear on the right but the Irishman’s pass was played in behind Dons midfielder Kenny McLean, who could not gather and the chance to regain the lead was gone.

The men from the Granite City were then left shell-shocked when Celtic substitute Tom Rogic scored a dramatic injury-time winner to complete the domestic treble in an unbeaten season for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

It is a Hampden experience that scarred Taylor and he is keen to make amends, saying: “When people ask about that moment between Jonny Hayes and Kenny McLean I always say that if he scores that we go on to win it.

“Unfortunately we didn’t and Rogic goes up the other end and scores and it is just those fine moments in cup finals that defines the game and it spurs you on to try to taste that success.

“It is always there because we were so close against such a good Celtic side at that time.

“In the Betfred Cup final earlier on they gave us a doing (3-0) but this time it was so close and we were so unfortunate, especially with the performance we put in as well.

“It was my last game in my first spell at Aberdeen and it will always sit with me but it is important on Saturday that we put in the performance that we can try and take something from it.”

Kilmarnock go into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead in the cinch Premiership on Saturday but Taylor will take only the positives.

He said: “It is a different scenario, a semi-final, a cup game, you are at Hampden so it is a different environment.

“People will say it is a free hit, but in football you are not getting many free hits.

“It is a cup game and you want to go into the game thinking you can get to the final so you have to go in with as much confidence as you possibly can to try to get yourself there.

“We seen them at the weekend, we put on a good performances and those split moments where you switch off, they can punish you.

“It is important for us to try to stay concentrated throughout the whole 90 minutes and try and land a blow or two.”

