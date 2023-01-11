A look at Newcastle’s seven semi-finals since they last lifted silverware

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A look at Newcastle’s seven semi-finals since they last lifted silverware

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 1.31pm
Newcastle fans display a giant banner at the club’s 2005 FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)
Newcastle fans display a giant banner at the club’s 2005 FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Newcastle reached their first semi-final for 18 years when they beat Leicester on Tuesday evening to make it to the last four of the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies have not won a domestic trophy since 1955 and collected their last piece of major silverware 14 years later when they lifted the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, although there have been near misses, including two Premier League runners-up finishes, along the way.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the semi-finals the Tyneside club has contested since they last tasted glory.

1974 FA Cup: Newcastle 2 Burnley 0

Malcolm Macdonald’s superb double at Hillsborough took the six-times winners back to Wembley for the first time in almost two decades. However, the trip to the capital to face Liverpool was to end in disappointment as future Magpies hero Kevin Keegan’s double either side of Steve Heighway’s strike saw off Joe Harvey’s side 3-0.

1976 League Cup: Newcastle 3 Tottenham 2 (on aggregate)

Dennis Tueart scores Manchester City’s winner against Newcastle at Wembley
Dennis Tueart scores Manchester City’s winner against Newcastle at Wembley (PA)

John Pratt’s goal at White Hart Lane had handed Spurs a first-leg lead, but Alan Gowling, Glen Keeley and Geoff Nulty scored for Gordon Lee’s men in the return at St James’ Park, with Don McAllister replying to no avail for the visitors. Once again, however, it was to prove a false dawn as Dennis Tueart’s overhead kick secured a 2-1 final victory for Manchester City beneath the Twin Towers.

1998 FA Cup: Sheffield United 0 Newcastle 1

Alan Shearer fires Newcastle to FA Cup semi-final victory over Sheffield United
Alan Shearer fires Newcastle to FA Cup semi-final victory over Sheffield United (John Giles/PA)

Alan Shearer was Newcastle’s hero at Old Trafford, stabbing home from close range after Sheffield United keeper Alan Kelly had parried his initial header to take Kenny Dalglish’s Magpies to the final. Unfortunately for them, Arsenal’s double winners stood in their way and goals from Marc Overmars and Nicolas Anelka secured the trophy for the Gunners.

1999 FA Cup: Newcastle 2 Tottenham 0

Alan Shearer scored both goals as Newcastle beat Tottenham 2-0 to reach a second successive FA Cup final
Alan Shearer scored both goals as Newcastle beat Tottenham 2-0 to reach a second successive FA Cup final (John Giles/PA)

The Magpies were back at Old Trafford 12 months later and this time it was Shearer at the double with a penalty and a piledriver in extra-time to hand Ruud Gullit a trip to headquarters during his brief reign. Their misfortune was to come up against Manchester United, who won 2-0 with goals from Teddy Sheringham and Paul Scholes on their way to an unprecedented treble.

2000 FA Cup: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 2

Chelsea’s Gus Poyet dashed Newcastle's FA Cup hopes in 2000
Chelsea’s Gus Poyet dashed Newcastle’s FA Cup hopes in 2000 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Sir Bobby Robson was at the helm when Newcastle last played at Wembley, but once again, a big day out ended in tears. The Toon Army were daring to dream once again when Rob Lee cancelled out Gus Poyet’s first-half opener, but the future Sunderland boss struck again 18 minutes from time to deny the club a third successive final appearance.

2004 UEFA Cup: Marseille 2 Newcastle 0 (on aggregate)

Didier Drogba wheels away after scoring the second of his two goals in Marseille's UEFA Cup semi-final victory over Newcastle
Didier Drogba wheels away after scoring the second of his two goals in Marseille’s UEFA Cup semi-final victory over Newcastle (John Giles/PA)

Robson guided the Magpies to the last four in Europe in 2003-04 as they went close to making amends for the disappointment of losing a Champions League qualifier to Partizan Belgrade. Shorn of the services of Craig Bellamy, Kieron Dyer, Jermaine Jenas and Lee Bowyer for the first leg on Tyneside, they drew 0-0 and Didier Drogba’s double at the Stade Velodrome took the Frenchmen through.

2005 FA Cup: Newcastle 1 Manchester United 4

Manchester United’s Ruud Van Nistelrooy celebrates the opening goal in Manchester United's 4-1 FA Cup semi-final victory over Newcastle at the Millennium Stadium
Manchester United’s Ruud Van Nistelrooy celebrates the opening goal in Manchester United’s 4-1 FA Cup semi-final victory over Newcastle at the Millennium Stadium (David Davies/PA)

Three days after seeing their UEFA Cup hopes dashed at the quarter-final stage by Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, Graeme Souness’ side went head-to-head with United at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium and came off distinctly second best. Ruud van Nistelrooy scored twice, with Scholes and Cristiano Ronaldo also finding the back of the net as Shola Ameobi replied.

