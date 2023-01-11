Hearts hope to complete Garang Kuol loan signing before St Mirren clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearts hope to complete Garang Kuol loan signing before St Mirren clash

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 2.17pm
Garang Kuol is heading to Hearts (Martin Rickett/PA)
Garang Kuol is heading to Hearts (Martin Rickett/PA)

Robbie Neilson hopes Hearts can finalise the signing of teenage Australia international forward Garang Kuol on loan from Newcastle in the coming days.

The 18-year-old, who played for the Socceroos at the World Cup in Qatar, visited the Jambos’ training base last week with a view to moving to Edinburgh to accelerate his development after joining the Magpies this month from Central Coast Mariners in his homeland.

Neilson revealed that a deal has now been agreed between the clubs and it could be formalised before Friday’s cinch Premiership match at home to St Mirren.

“We’re just on the paperwork at the moment to try and get it done,” said the Hearts boss on Wednesday. “I’ve no idea if it will be done by Friday. It would be great if we could but we’ll just need to wait and see.”

Kuol is on course to become Hearts’ third January signing after they announced the arrivals this week of English defender James Hill on loan from Bournemouth and Japanese forward Yutaro Oda. Both could feature in the squad for Friday’s match, although Neilson is keen not to throw 21-year-old Oda in at the deep end.

“Potentially,” said the manager when asked if he could be involved against the Buddies. “He looked alright (fitness-wise) today so we’ll see where he is over the next day or so. He’s not played since the end of November so fitness-wise we need to develop him. It will be a gradual process to get him into the first team.

“It will take time for him to settle so we’ve got to be patient with him. We’ve got to make sure that firstly he’s ready to take to the pitch.

“We’re just trying to help him adapt to a new culture and a new side of the world, so I think it will take a bit of time, but he’s a football player and what he does on the pitch is the most important thing. We just have to make sure we help him out with that.”

Another target Hearts are homing in on is their former player Callum Paterson, although it remains to be seen if Sheffield Wednesday are willing to let him leave this month.

“The two sporting directors have spoken so we’re just waiting for a response,” said Neilson. “Callum’s contract is up at the end of the season so we’ve been speaking to him about his future. It’s down to Sheffield Wednesday now.”

Asked if he envisaged more signings beyond those mentioned, Neilson said: “Not too many. It’s about bringing good quality in and I think the two we’ve brought in so far will add to us.”

Neilson also confirmed that Beni Baningime, who has been out since last March with an ACL injury, still has some way to go before he can return.

“I’m not really sure,” he said when asked for an update on the midfielder’s recovery. “He’s not been out running yet so that tells me he’s probably going to be another couple of months.”

