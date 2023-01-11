They are always Chelsea – Fulham’s Marco Silva still wary of beleaguered Blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
They are always Chelsea – Fulham’s Marco Silva still wary of beleaguered Blues

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 3.15pm
Marco Silva has “no doubts” over Chelsea’s high quality (Tim Goode/PA)

Fulham manager Marco Silva has “no doubts” over Chelsea’s high quality despite their recent poor form ahead of Thursday’s west London derby at Craven Cottage.

Silva’s side head into the match seventh in the table having won all three Premier League games since action resumed in December following the World Cup, and having already equalled the points tally from their last top-flight campaign (28), when they were relegated under Scott Parker in 2020-21.

Graham Potter’s Blues, in contrast, have managed just one win in their last eight league matches and are currently dealing with a severe injury crisis, but Silva still expects them to be a force to be reckoned with.

“Even with some injuries – and you know we are not with our full squad as well for the match – they are always Chelsea,” the Portuguese said.

“And I think it is clear that two seasons ago they won the Champions League, this season they spent more than £300million, we cannot talk about all these things.

“I think it is clear the high quality they have in their squad, for me there are no doubts about it. It’s more for Potter to decide who will be in the XI and I will do the same with my squad.”

Silva has been encouraged by the progress made by Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has been dealing with a foot injury sustained on international duty in October.

Mitrovic has scored 11 Premier League goals this season but will miss Thursday’s match through suspension after picking up a fifth booking of the campaign in last week’s win at Leicester.

“He is getting better and better and better,” the Fulham boss said.

“Now he is training every single day with his team-mates. After the matches we don’t need a long time to recover him from the game before.

“All these things are a good sign for us and that we are going to have him even better in the next few games.”

On the prospect of facing Chelsea without the talismanic frontman, Silva said: “The main solution is (Carlos) Vinicius, but we have other solutions as well.

“Bobby (Decordova-Reid) can play there, (Dan) James can play there as well and it is up to me to decide what will be the best one to start the game.”

