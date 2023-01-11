Premier League’s DAG calls for UEFA to resolve Liverpool ticket dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premier League’s DAG calls for UEFA to resolve Liverpool ticket dispute

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 5.49pm
Liverpool’s disabled fans have been offered just four wheelchair bays for March’s Champions League tie in Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool’s disabled fans have been offered just four wheelchair bays for March’s Champions League tie in Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

The Premier League’s Disability Advisory Group has joined calls for UEFA to step in and resolve a ticketing dispute between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Champions League clubs are required to allocate at least five percent of their capacity for visiting supporters but for the last-16 second-leg tie in March at the Bernabeu the Reds have been given 1,800 tickets – just over half the number expected.

Wheelchair users have been restricted to only four places, which are all contained in the home end.

Representations have been made to Anfield executives by the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association and fans group Spirit of Shankly and have now been backed by the PL DAG, which comprises members from nine different Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham.

“The members of the PL DAG would like to express their support for Liverpool’s disabled supporters in expressing their anger and disappointment in the unsatisfactory and miserly offer by Real Madrid of only four wheelchair spaces for their upcoming Champions League game at the Bernabeu stadium,” said a letter of support.

“This offer breaks all of UEFA’s rules and again shows that they only pay lip service to the concepts of inclusion and fair treatment to disabled football fans.

“The added insult of the four places offered being located in the ‘home’ end just rubs salt into the wounds.

“As usual, UEFA talks the talk but hides away when it comes to taking effective action against recalcitrant clubs, who just do whatever they want. Especially the bigger European clubs.

“With the expansion of the Europa League and the introduction of the Europa Conference League, more and more English Premier League clubs are qualifying to play competitive games in Europe for the first time.

“They are finding that all too often, the needs of disabled supporters are being ignored Often by some of the biggest clubs in Europe too.

“We call on UEFA to take action against Real Madrid to force them to treat all away fans according to the rules.

“The rules were written by UEFA and are adhered to when the European teams come to play in England.”

UEFA has said it is aware of the matter, due to ongoing renovation works at the Bernabeu, and is in contact with both clubs regarding the ticket allocation.

