Farhad Moshiri retains faith in Frank Lampard and Everton’s board of directors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Farhad Moshiri retains faith in Frank Lampard and Everton’s board of directors

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 5.57pm
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri insists he retains faith in manager Frank Lampard and the board of directors as he seeks to quell rising tensions among supporters.

The Toffees’ Fans’ Forum wrote an open letter to Moshiri on Friday asking him to address some of their concerns about the club.

A group of supporters also have a sit-in protest planned for after Saturday’s must-win match at home to fellow strugglers Southampton, at which they will call for the owner to make sweeping changes at boardroom level.

With the club staring at a second successive relegation battle and the prospect of little to cheer in the transfer window at a club fighting financial pressures, Moshiri has moved to answer some of the criticism.

“I have faith in the work being done not only by our manager, but our director of football (Kevin Thelwell) and our board of directors,” he wrote in response.

“That faith is based on my knowledge of the depth and quality of work being done both at Finch Farm and the Royal Liver Building – and of the plan that is in place.

“I am confident that we have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the club.

Everton fans protest
Everton fans protested at Goodison Park in the summer (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We are all agreed that our current league position must and will improve.

“The focus of myself, the club and the fans is aligned – a better Everton – and I am confident we can move forward in a constructive and positive manner.

“I welcome the plans for the Fan Advisory Board to host a series of sessions with fans to gather feedback, thoughts and concerns – of which the Forum is a part.”

The letter will, however, do little to de-escalate tensions among the fanbase, with the Fans’ Forum responding “Our current situation is unacceptable. It’s time for a better Everton”.

The NSNOW (a name taken from the club’s motto Nil Satis Nisi Optimum) group, who have organised Saturday’s protest, want Moshiri to “make the changes necessary to rescue Everton”.

More than 67 fan and social media groups, plus 21 official supporter clubs, have combined to back the protest, which had originally been planned for next month’s match with Arsenal only for a chastening home defeat to Brighton to accelerate their plans.

“Since the Brighton home defeat there has been a widespread realisation and agreement that it is only Everton fans, as true custodians of the club, who can force Farhad Moshiri to make the changes necessary to rescue Everton,” said a statement.

“We will continue to provide the team and manager with the backing Evertonians are renowned for.

“However, we can no longer tolerate the failure of the club’s owner Farhad Moshiri to address the glaring leadership deficiencies at the chair, board and executive levels.

“Doing nothing is no longer a viable strategy for Farhad Moshiri and Everton.”

Such hopes appear forlorn, however, as Moshiri has resisted previous protests aimed at forcing his hand and, in any case, the club’s Articles of Association do not allow for the immediate, wholesale ‘sacking’ of the board which, and even if there was a willingness to carry it out, would take several months.

Moshiri is approaching the seven-year anniversary of him taking control at Goodison Park and during that time there have been nine changes at board level, although the key figures the protestors are targeting, chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, have remained.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks