Felix checks in and Osaka shares life update – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 11.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka appeared to announce she is pregnant.

Emma Raducanu worked hard.

Football

Chelsea had a new forward.

From Joao Felix, to you! 😁 pic.twitter.com/KpmkMnk2l6 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2023

Newcastle were still celebrating reaching the League Cup semi-finals.

Thanks for everything in my life! Living my dreams here 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/mJ6XMvC41W — Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) January 10, 2023

Geordie Dancer 😂🕺 pic.twitter.com/F3wlWtKaHD — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 10, 2023

Semi final bound 📍 Atmosphere and performance last night both unreal !! You fans are 👌🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/SdKWBxUfYZ — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) January 11, 2023

Can we keep the scarfs like this every week please. Bloody brilliant man. Great to be there. ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️@worflags https://t.co/0nsjaVToj9 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 10, 2023

As were Manchester United.

On to the next one 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zqcEkOu4kG — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 10, 2023

Through to the semi-finals ✅. Congratulations to @FPellistri07 and Kobbie Mainoo on their debuts tonight. 👏🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/F0eFQaMqOY — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 10, 2023

𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒃𝒂𝒐 𝑪𝒖𝒑 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍 4️⃣ Thanks for the support again 🔴🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/YTLqNfuN3O — Tyrell Malacia (@TyrellMalaciia) January 11, 2023

Happy birthday.

Alan Shearer met a big fan.

Nice meeting you Paul 🙋🏼‍♂️⚫️⚪️ https://t.co/3oOC5TosBt — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 11, 2023

Gary Neville headed home.

Cricket

Ben Stokes and family headed back to the cold after enjoying Cape Town.

Happy birthday Mark Wood.

A birthday in the Kohli household too.

My heartbeat is 2 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DbpI0d67Q9 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 11, 2023

Rugby Union

Happy birthday Brian Moore.

Darts

Glen Durrant tucked in.

A very eclectic breakfast for me this morning Europe meets UK What was I thinking perusing the choices Feels like I’m wearing a jacket a tie with shorts pic.twitter.com/syGfn4s5Wb — Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) January 11, 2023

Fallon Sherrock had her sights set on a PDC tour card.

Very pleased with my game the past 3 days, especially today 🙏- but nothing won yet as the hard work starts tomorrow. But win or lose I’m just pleased to be part of QS and playing my game the best I can. Good luck and well done to everyone else who plays tomorrow 👌👏👏👍 pic.twitter.com/mcRhmyOFFY — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) January 11, 2023