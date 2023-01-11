Felix checks in and Osaka shares life update – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association January 11 2023, 5.57pm Joao Felix and Naomi Osaka (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 11. Tennis Naomi Osaka appeared to announce she is pregnant. View this post on InstagramA post shared by 大坂なおみ🇭🇹🇯🇵 (@naomiosaka) Emma Raducanu worked hard. Football Chelsea had a new forward. From Joao Felix, to you! 😁 pic.twitter.com/KpmkMnk2l6— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2023 Feeling Felix! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/7EVR9CDiz9— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 11, 2023 Newcastle were still celebrating reaching the League Cup semi-finals. Thanks for everything in my life! Living my dreams here 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/mJ6XMvC41W— Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) January 10, 2023 Geordie Dancer 😂🕺 pic.twitter.com/F3wlWtKaHD— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 10, 2023 Semi final bound 📍Atmosphere and performance last night both unreal !! You fans are 👌🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/SdKWBxUfYZ— Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) January 11, 2023 Can we keep the scarfs like this every week please. Bloody brilliant man. Great to be there. ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️@worflags https://t.co/0nsjaVToj9— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 10, 2023 As were Manchester United. On to the next one 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zqcEkOu4kG— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 10, 2023 Through to the semi-finals ✅. Congratulations to @FPellistri07 and Kobbie Mainoo on their debuts tonight. 👏🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/F0eFQaMqOY— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 10, 2023 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒃𝒂𝒐 𝑪𝒖𝒑 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍 4️⃣Thanks for the support again 🔴🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/YTLqNfuN3O— Tyrell Malacia (@TyrellMalaciia) January 11, 2023 Happy birthday. Best wishes to @vardy7, @michaelkeane04, @EmileHeskeyUK and @bryanrobson, who all celebrate their birthday today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/wZsbyOydl7— England (@England) January 11, 2023 Wishing @EmileHeskeyUK a happy birthday 🎊 pic.twitter.com/YgLDtXi4hi— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 11, 2023 Alan Shearer met a big fan. Nice meeting you Paul 🙋🏼♂️⚫️⚪️ https://t.co/3oOC5TosBt— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 11, 2023 Gary Neville headed home. Cricket Ben Stokes and family headed back to the cold after enjoying Cape Town. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) Happy birthday Mark Wood. Happy Birthday to our rocket man! 🚀@MAWood33 | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/suk5J3VQdw— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 11, 2023 A birthday in the Kohli household too. My heartbeat is 2 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DbpI0d67Q9— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 11, 2023 Rugby Union Happy birthday Brian Moore. 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗯𝗶𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 @brianmoore666 🎂 pic.twitter.com/7Xii7WKR5v— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 11, 2023 Darts Glen Durrant tucked in. A very eclectic breakfast for me this morningEurope meets UKWhat was I thinking perusing the choicesFeels like I’m wearing a jacket a tie with shorts pic.twitter.com/syGfn4s5Wb— Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) January 11, 2023 Fallon Sherrock had her sights set on a PDC tour card. Very pleased with my game the past 3 days, especially today 🙏- but nothing won yet as the hard work starts tomorrow. But win or lose I’m just pleased to be part of QS and playing my game the best I can. Good luck and well done to everyone else who plays tomorrow 👌👏👏👍 pic.twitter.com/mcRhmyOFFY— Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) January 11, 2023 