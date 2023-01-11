Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield given freedom of Leeds for work on and off field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield given freedom of Leeds for work on and off field

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 6.09pm Updated: January 12 2023, 6.07am
Rob Burrow with wife Lindsey Burrow before he was given the freedom of Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Former rugby league star Rob Burrow said Leeds is the “place where my dreams came true” as he became an honorary freeman of the city alongside his friend and teammate Kevin Sinfield.

Burrow and Sinfield were granted the honour for their outstanding sporting achievements and work to support those with motor neurone disease (MND) at a ceremony in Leeds on Wednesday.

Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, thanked his family, who were with him for the event, saying they “give me reason never to give in”.

And he praised Sinfield, “who has gone above and beyond for his mate”.

Burrow was at the ceremony with his family to hear council leader James Lewis describe how the Leeds Rhinos legends have “brought the search for a cure to the forefront of public attention”.

But Sinfield, who has undertaken a series of endurance challenges to raise cash for research into MND and support Burrow and others with the illness, was unable to make the ceremony due to commitments linked to his new role with the England rugby union team.

Lindsey Burrow signs the Scroll of Admission on behalf of her husband Rob Burrow
Bob Bowman, the chief executive of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, accepted the honour on Sinfield’s behalf.

Mr Lewis said the council was determined to honour the pair together due to the “bond of friendship between them”.

He said: “That friendship has touched people so much.”

Another councillor, Dan Cohen, told Leeds Civic Hall their bond is the “absolute personification of true friendship”.

Kevin Sinfield
Councillor Robert Finnigan said MND is an “evil and wicked disease”.

Of Burrow and Sinfield, he told gathered dignitaries: “This is what real inspiration looks like.

“It motivates us all to work harder to support and finance the fight against MND.”

Burrow and Sinfield were honoured by Leeds despite being from elsewhere.

Sinfield was born and raised in Oldham, while Burrow is originally from Pontefract.

People vote unanimously as Rob Burrow receives the freedom of Leeds
Burrow’s wife Lindsey said: “Rob is so incredibly proud. It’s such an honour to be here today for Rob to receive this award.

“Leeds is a wonderful city and it is the place where Rob has spent most of his adult life playing for the Leeds Rhinos.

“The support that the people of Leeds have shown Rob since his diagnosis has just been incredible.

“So we’re really, really proud of Rob and it’s great to be here today.”

Mrs Burrow added: “Rob and Kevin have been part of the golden generation of Leeds and have brought success to Leeds as a city.

“And I think the work that Rob has done, opening up his doors at a time when he is most vulnerable, is a real courageous and brave thing to do.

“That’s given Kevin the opportunity to raise such vital awareness and the money that he has raised has just been incredible.

“So… incredibly proud of both Rob and Kevin and I think it’s so nice for them to be recognised in this way. It’s such a special honour.”

