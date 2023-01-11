FIFPRO calls for temporary concussion substitutes trial at Women’s World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FIFPRO calls for temporary concussion substitutes trial at Women’s World Cup

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 7.57pm
FIFPRO is keen for temporary concussion substitute trials to be permitted at this summer’s Women’s World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
FIFPRO is keen for temporary concussion substitute trials to be permitted at this summer's Women's World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

The world players’ union is keen for temporary concussion substitutes to be trialled at this summer’s Women’s World Cup.

Head injuries among footballers are the subject of intense scrutiny at present, with some research suggesting female physiology places them at greater risk of suffering concussion.

The game’s lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board, will consider whether to give temporary concussion substitute trials the go-ahead when it meets for its annual business meeting at Wembley on January 18.

FIFPRO has long campaigned for such a trial to take place, arguing that the longer off-field assessment period is safer compared to the on-field assessments as part of the permanent concussion substitute protocols which are currently being trialled.

The World Leagues Forum and FIFPRO wrote to the IFAB last month requesting permission for the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Major League Soccer to test out temporary concussion substitutes.

FIFPRO’s general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said: “What we want to achieve now is that the possibility for trials of temporary concussion substitutions is available.

“That’s what we’ve asked the meeting next week to give us a green light on, then obviously you need to work with every competition organiser to make them apply them.

“So there’s a subsequent conversation (to be had with FIFA) about which type of concussion substitutions they would apply, if any, in their tournaments in the coming months.

“We think that we need to open this door because we think (temporary concussion substitutes) are the safer route, and that includes of course the Women’s World Cup.”

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham will chair next week's annual business meeting of the IFAB at Wembley
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham will chair next week’s annual business meeting of the IFAB at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

The PA news agency understands the Football Association is very much in favour of the trial being given the green light, and has convened a summit of the UK governing bodies who make up four-fifths of the IFAB next week in an effort to establish a united position and get a protocol agreed between them ahead of the ABM on January 18.

FIFA has so far declined to comment on its current position regarding a temporary concussion substitutes trial.

Adam White, the head of brain health at the Professional Footballers’ Association, welcomed the fact the trials were on the ABM agenda and said: “We believe the time is right for temporary concussion substitutions.

“The football associations should be proactive and use their meeting next week to allow leagues to begin trials with the backing of player unions.”

The IFAB was criticised by safety campaigners after it opted not to permit temporary concussion substitutes trials at its last AGM in June.

