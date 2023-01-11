Lionel Messi scores on Paris St Germain return in win over Angers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lionel Messi scores on Paris St Germain return in win over Angers

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 10.23pm Updated: January 11 2023, 10.57pm
Lionel Messi celebrates with Paris St Germain team-mate Neymar after scoring in their 2-0 win over Angers (Francois Mori/AP/PA)
Lionel Messi celebrates with Paris St Germain team-mate Neymar after scoring in their 2-0 win over Angers (Francois Mori/AP/PA)

Lionel Messi scored on his return to club duty to help Paris St Germain to a 2-0 victory over Angers in Ligue 1.

Messi was making his first appearance since he starred in the World Cup final for Argentina in Qatar on December 18 but initially it was Hugo Ekitike who stole the show at Parc des Princes.

Ekitike, 20, scored after only five minutes and, with basement outfit Angers holding their own, it seemed set to be the difference until Messi produced a classy finish with 18 minutes left.

The World Cup winner exchanged passes with Neymar, after the pair both put on t-shirts in tribute for the late Pele in the warm-up, before finding Sergio Ramos with the outside of his boot. Nordi Mukiele then threaded the ball into the path of Messi, who slotted home for his 13th goal of the season for PSG.

It was initially ruled out for offside but overturned after a VAR check and helped the leaders extend their advantage at the top of Ligue 1 to six points after Lens had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Strasbourg.

Second-placed Lens saw Alexis Claude-Maurice and Lois Openda net at Stade de la Meinau but goals by Sanjin Prcic and Kevin Gameiro for the hosts secured a draw.

Marseille remain third in the table after they secured a fine 2-0 win at Troyes after goals from Chancel Mbemba and Jordan Veretout.

Nine-man Rennes lost 2-1 away to Clermont after Johan Gastien’s stoppage-time winner but stay fourth while Lorient leapfrogged Monaco to move up to fifth after a 2-1 win over Philippe Clement’s men.

A brace by Ross Barkley helped Nice respond to Lucien Favre’s sacking with a 6-1 thrashing of Montpellier. Arsenal loanee Nicolas Pepe also hit a double.

Nantes and Lyon could not be separated and had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Elsewhere, Auxerre suffered a 5-0 home defeat to Toulouse, Brest and Lille played out a stalemate and Reims won 1-0 at Ajaccio.

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema scored in Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final victory over Valencia in Saudi Arabia (Hussein Malla/AP/PA)

Thibaut Courtois was the hero for Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia after he helped them beat Valencia 4-3 on penalties to progress into the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Karim Benzema’s first-half spot-kick was cancelled out by Samuel Lino’s effort early in the second half and, despite extra-time, penalties were required.

Benzema, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio all scored for Carlo Ancelotti’s men and Courtois saved from Jose Gaya after Eray Comert had missed with Valencia’s second kick to secure a semi-final victory.

In Italy, AC Milan crashed out of the Coppa Italia after a 1-0 home defeat to Torino. Koffi Djidji was shown a red card in the 70th minute but Michel Adopo struck in extra time for the 10 men.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks