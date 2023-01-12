Carlisle working with police and EFL to investigate claims of racist chanting

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle have revealed that allegations of racist chants being sung during last month’s home game against Bradford are being investigated by police and the EFL.

The Sky Bet League Two club have apologised over the incident which took place on December 26 and said they were working closely with the authorities in a bid to identify the perpetrators.

Carlisle chief executive Nigel Clibbens said a report had been made to the club and police by a home supporter after racist chants were heard in the Warwick Road End.

“We immediately deployed response stewards to the area identified, along with covert police spotters,” Clibbens said on carlisleunited.co.uk.

“The extra visibility of the stewards resulted in an end to the chanting from that point on. After the game we received complaints from both home and away fans about the same incident.

“I reiterate, on behalf of the club, that I am sorry that this incident took place. We abhor this behaviour and maintain a zero-tolerance approach.”

Clibbens added: “We take these matters very seriously and have been working with the police as we do all we can to find those responsible and, if identified, strong sanctions will be issued.”