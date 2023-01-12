Public hearing to address Yorkshire racism allegations fixed for early March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Public hearing to address Yorkshire racism allegations fixed for early March

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 10.23am Updated: January 12 2023, 12.55pm
A hearing to examine allegations of racism made by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq is due to take place between March 1 and 9 (House of Commons/PA)
A hearing to examine allegations of racism made by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq is due to take place between March 1 and 9 (House of Commons/PA)

A hearing to examine allegations of racism linked to Yorkshire is set to take place between March 1 and 9, the PA news agency understands.

The club were charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board last June in relation to allegations of racial harassment and bullying made by former player Azeem Rafiq, and their subsequent handling of those allegations.

A number of individuals were also charged at the same time. Only one of those involved – Andrew Gale – has named himself.

The former Yorkshire captain and first-team coach issued a statement in July denying the allegations against him and stating that he would not engage with the disciplinary process, which he described as “tainted”.

The hearing is due to be held in public, after an appeal asking for it to take place in private was dismissed before Christmas.

PA understands a directions hearing next week will finalise details on the location of the hearing, and precisely how its deliberations will be made public.

It is likely that a feed of the proceedings will be made available to journalists to report on, rather than details being shared with the general public.

An ECB spokesperson said: “An independent Appeal Panel convened by the Cricket Discipline Commission has dismissed appeals brought by certain defendants against the Disciplinary Panel’s public hearing decision and therefore the hearing will take place in public. Further details, including dates, will be announced in due course.”

Colin Graves has been linked with a return as Yorkshire chair (Mike Egerton/PA)
Colin Graves has been linked with a return as Yorkshire chair (Mike Egerton/PA)

Yorkshire, meanwhile, would not be drawn on a report linking Colin Graves with a surprise return as chair after Lord Kamlesh Patel confirmed he would step down at the club’s next annual general meeting.

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that Graves, who served as executive chair at the club between 2012 and 2015, has been approached by several Yorkshire board members about coming back to Headingley.

A successor to Patel, who has ushered in a series of structural reforms since taking the reins in November 2021 amid the racism scandal, must be rubber-stamped by the county’s members at March’s AGM.

A Yorkshire spokesperson said: “Lord Patel will step down as chair of Yorkshire County Cricket Club at the next AGM.

“A new chair will be appointed following a thorough, fair and robust recruitment process, to ensure that the right individual is in place and continue the significant progress which the club has made in his tenure.”

