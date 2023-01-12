Christophe Berra will bring ‘a wealth of experience’ to Livingston role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christophe Berra will bring ‘a wealth of experience’ to Livingston role

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 11.05am
Christophe Berra has a new role at Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Christophe Berra has a new role at Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)

David Martindale is delighted to welcome former Scotland defender Christophe Berra to his Livingston coaching staff as Neil Hastings steps up to become assistant manager.

The 37-year-old Berra – who won 41 caps – will become first-team coach, with Hastings promoted to number two following Marvin Bartley’s departure this week to become manager of Queen of the South.

Martindale believes Berra, who announced his retirement from playing last summer, will bring defensive know-how to the Lions as he embarks on his first senior coaching role.

“Marv played heavily on the defensive side of the game via video and coaching team so I was looking for someone who is defensively minded or someone who had played at the top level and could bring their experience to the club,” said the Lions boss, explaining why the former Hearts, Wolves and Ipswich centre-back appealed.

“I knew Christophe to say ‘hello’ to and I’d bumped into him a couple of times and I know a lot of people like Craig Levein, John McGlynn and Craig Halkett who have a close relationship with him.

“He sent me a wee text when it came out that Marv had left (to indicate interest in the vacancy) but Christophe was always in the back of my mind anyway. I had a wee chat with him and he’s happy to come in until the end of the season and we’ll see how we get on.

“He brings a wealth of experience. He’s played top-flight football and he was a fantastic defender. I’m really looking forward to bedding him in and I’m sure the defenders at the club will look forward to working with him.”

Hastings, who had a brief spell as a player and then went on to be a coach in the academy, returned to the club a year ago as first-team coach and the 31-year-old former Gala Fairydean Rovers manager has now been given a crack at assisting Martindale.

“I’m big on promoting from within and I thought it would be a great fit making Neil my assistant,” said Martindale.

“He knows the club inside out. I’ve got a good relationship with him. He’s a very good coach and he’s been a manager in the Lowland League, so he knows what’s required.”

Martindale was happy to see his former number two Bartley get his first crack at management with Queen of the South.

“I’ve been trying to help Marv progress his career since he came into the coaching side of it so I’m delighted for him,” he said. “Obviously there’s a lot of sadness on our part but he leaves with our best wishes.”

The Lions expect to complete the signing of 28-year-old Dominican Republic defender Luiyi De Lucas in time for Saturday’s cinch Premiership trip to St Johnstone.

“I think that will be OK for Saturday,” said Martindale, speaking at his pre-match media briefing on Thursday. “It went well at the Home Office end so we’re hoping to have good news today or tomorrow to include him in the matchday squad.”

