Who is up for the Carabao Cup? All you need to know about the last four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Who is up for the Carabao Cup? All you need to know about the last four

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 11.49am
The Carabao Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
The Carabao Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

The Carabao Cup semi-finals will see Southampton take on Newcastle while Manchester United face Nottingham Forest.

Here, the PA news agency focuses on this season’s last-four ties.

How did they get there?

Saints stunned perennial winners Manchester City 2-0 in their quarter-final thanks to goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo. They had previously beaten Cambridge, Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln. Newcastle have seen off Tranmere, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Leicester while Forest beat Wolves on penalties after wins over Grimsby, Tottenham and Blackburn. United’s victims were Aston Villa, Burnley and Charlton.

Who’s likely to win?

Manchester United v Charlton Athletic – Carabao Cup – Quarter Final – Old Trafford
United’s Marcus Rashford scored twice against Charlton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United are odds-on favourites to lift a sixth League Cup, while four-time winners Forest are the 14-1 outsiders.

Who’s won it before?

Manchester United v Southampton – EFL Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Manchester United beat Southampton in 2017 (Nick Potts/PA)

The Red Devils last won the competition in 2017 – against Southampton – but success has been harder to come by for the other three. Forest’s last triumph was the 1990 final, a 1-0 win over Oldham. Newcastle’s last trophy of any description was the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup and they, like Saints, have never won the League Cup.

Do the winners get into Europe?

Newcastle United v Leicester City – Carabao Cup – Quarter Final – St. James’ Park
Newcastle could be in Europe next season (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The winners of the Carabao Cup will qualify for a place in the Europa Conference League play-off stages. If the winners finish in the top five of the Premier League, which Manchester United and Newcastle will hope to do, then their play-off place will go to the next-highest ranked team not qualified for Europe in the Premier League.

When are the ties?

The semi-finals are played over two legs and are currently scheduled for Tuesday, January 24 and a week later on Tuesday, January 31. Forest and Southampton will play the home legs first. The final takes place at Wembley on Sunday, February 26.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks