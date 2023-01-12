WSL record-breaker Gilly Flaherty announces retirement from football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WSL record-breaker Gilly Flaherty announces retirement from football

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 2.03pm
Gilly Flaherty has announced her retirement from football (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gilly Flaherty has announced her retirement from football (Martin Rickett/PA)

Record-breaking Liverpool defender Gilly Flaherty has announced her retirement from football.

The 31-year-old won four Women’s Super League titles, seven Women’s FA Cups and a UEFA Cup during a trophy-laden career, which saw her play for Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham before moving to Liverpool last summer.

Flaherty, who won nine caps for England, also became the WSL’s all-time record appearance holder last November, passing the mark set by Lionesses great Jill Scott, and she hangs up her boots having played 177 WSL matches.

In a statement on the Liverpool website, Flaherty cited family reasons as a factor in her decision to retire from the game.

“I’ve taken the decision to retire from professional football,” she said.

“It isn’t a decision I’ve taken lightly but one I’ve reached after speaking with those closest to me.

“Losing my dad just before Christmas has left me heartbroken – for 22 years we shared our love of football and playing-wise I don’t want to carry on without him by my side.

“Playing-wise, I know the right decision is for me to call it a day. The time is right for me to be around my family and to be nearest to those closest to me.”

London-born Flaherty was on Millwall’s books at a youngster before moving to Arsenal, where she was part of the historic quadruple-winning team in 2007 and scored the first-ever WSL goal against Chelsea, the club she moved to in 2014.

After spending four years with the Blues, she joined West Ham and served as club captain before Liverpool signed her in last year’s summer transfer window.

Flaherty added: “I’d like to thank all the managers I’ve played under, from beginning at Millwall, through Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham and now Liverpool.

“And to all the former team-mates I’ve ever had the pleasure to share a field with and the professionals I’ve played against on a weekly basis.

“I’m grateful to have been part of an era before we turned pro, where we had to work as well as play football.

“It’s been an honour to have been there from the very beginning, to have committed my whole career to English football and to the WSL for the past 11 or 12 years.

“To have witnessed the growth and be a part of that has been truly special.

“Hopefully I’ve had a positive effect on many of those I’ve met in the dressing rooms, training pitches and stadiums along this wonderful journey.”

