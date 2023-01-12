WSL record-breaker Gilly Flaherty announces retirement from football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Record-breaking Liverpool defender Gilly Flaherty has announced her retirement from football.

The 31-year-old won four Women’s Super League titles, seven Women’s FA Cups and a UEFA Cup during a trophy-laden career, which saw her play for Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham before moving to Liverpool last summer.

Flaherty, who won nine caps for England, also became the WSL’s all-time record appearance holder last November, passing the mark set by Lionesses great Jill Scott, and she hangs up her boots having played 177 WSL matches.

Gilly Flaherty has announced her decision to retire from football: — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) January 12, 2023

In a statement on the Liverpool website, Flaherty cited family reasons as a factor in her decision to retire from the game.

“I’ve taken the decision to retire from professional football,” she said.

“It isn’t a decision I’ve taken lightly but one I’ve reached after speaking with those closest to me.

“Losing my dad just before Christmas has left me heartbroken – for 22 years we shared our love of football and playing-wise I don’t want to carry on without him by my side.

“Playing-wise, I know the right decision is for me to call it a day. The time is right for me to be around my family and to be nearest to those closest to me.”

London-born Flaherty was on Millwall’s books at a youngster before moving to Arsenal, where she was part of the historic quadruple-winning team in 2007 and scored the first-ever WSL goal against Chelsea, the club she moved to in 2014.

After spending four years with the Blues, she joined West Ham and served as club captain before Liverpool signed her in last year’s summer transfer window.

Flaherty added: “I’d like to thank all the managers I’ve played under, from beginning at Millwall, through Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham and now Liverpool.

The new all-time #BarclaysWSL appearances holder! Gilly Flaherty a true legend of the game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mPBWRwr4me — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) November 21, 2022

“And to all the former team-mates I’ve ever had the pleasure to share a field with and the professionals I’ve played against on a weekly basis.

“I’m grateful to have been part of an era before we turned pro, where we had to work as well as play football.

“It’s been an honour to have been there from the very beginning, to have committed my whole career to English football and to the WSL for the past 11 or 12 years.

“To have witnessed the growth and be a part of that has been truly special.

“Hopefully I’ve had a positive effect on many of those I’ve met in the dressing rooms, training pitches and stadiums along this wonderful journey.”