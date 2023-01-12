Premier League told Qatar links to Spurs investment should be a ‘wake-up call’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Premier League told Qatar links to Spurs investment should be a ‘wake-up call’

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 2.07pm Updated: January 12 2023, 4.49pm
The Premier League has been told to urgently tighten up its ownership test (Adam Davy/PA)
The Premier League has been told to urgently tighten up its ownership test (Adam Davy/PA)

The Premier League has been told to urgently tighten up its ownership rules amid talk Qatar Sports Investments are interested in purchasing a minority stake in Tottenham.

Human rights group Amnesty International insist this week’s reports regarding a meeting between Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and QSI chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi should act as a “wake-up call” for the Premier League following the controversial Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle in 2021.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund hold a majority stake in Newcastle through Amanda Staveley’s consortium after it eventually passed the league’s owners’ and directors’ test to complete its purchase of the club.

Criticism followed given Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record and its treatment of LGBTQ+ residents. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters admitted months after the takeover that a review of the ownership test was taking place.

The Premier League met with Amnesty last year regarding implementing a human rights component into the owners’ and directors’ test that would be objective, but any changes are not yet at a stage where they would be ready to be voted through, with the Government’s imminent White Paper on football governance likely to have some impact on this work, the PA news agency understands.

It opens the door for QSI to potentially invest in Tottenham or any other Premier League club.

QSI chairman Al-Khelaifi, who is also president of Paris St Germain, met with Levy in London last week but Tottenham deny any discussions over equity of the club occurred.

Nevertheless, Amnesty has warned any possible Qatari investment in Spurs would be more potential sportswashing.

Amnesty International UK’s economic affairs director Peter Frankental said in a statement to the PA news agency: “Whether or not these talks are confirmed and actually lead to anything, this is another wake-up call to the Premier League to get its house in order when it comes to the ownership of our top clubs.

“We said before, during and after the hugely controversial Saudi buy-out of Newcastle United that the Premier League needed to significantly tighten up its ownership rules so that those implicated in human right violations couldn’t buy into English football as an exercise in sportswashing.

“As we know from the World Cup, Qatar is intensely involved in the use of sport to refashion its image on the international stage, and Qatar’s possible involvement with Tottenham should be seen in this context – as more potential sportswashing.

“With the Qatari authorities basking in the glory of the ‘best ever’ World Cup, there’s a danger that limited reforms on migrant workers’ rights will quickly unravel and the repression of LGBTQ+ people and women will be overlooked as Qatar’s involvement in sport helps it avoid scrutiny on its lamentable human rights record.

“We’re not necessarily opposing the further involvement of state-linked overseas financial consortia in English football, whether at Tottenham or anywhere else, but the Premier League must urgently update its ownership rules to ensure they’re human rights-compliant and not an open invitation for more sportswashing.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy (Joe Giddens/PA)

Spurs chairman Levy and Al-Khelaifi have a long-standing friendship and regularly meet when in the same city, PA understands.

Both are part of the European Club Association board, where Al-Khelaifi is chair, and got together last month in Doha after an ECA meeting.

Given QSI’s majority stake in PSG, any investment in Tottenham or another Premier League club would only be a minority purchase.

QSI completed a 22 per cent stake in Portuguese outfit Braga in October and appear keen to boost their portfolio of clubs following the World Cup in Qatar.

While FIFA president Gianni Infantino declared the first ever winter edition of the tournament the “best ever” last month, it was mired in controversy from the deaths of migrant workers building stadiums to the treatment of LGBTQ+ supporters who were regularly prevented from wearing rainbow-coloured clothing or displaying rainbow flags.

FIFA was also criticised in the first week of the competition after it threatened sporting sanctions against the seven European nations who wanted their captains, including Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane, to wear a rainbow-coloured ‘OneLove’ armband as an anti-discrimination symbol.

Spurs’ LGBTQ+ fans group Proud Lilywhites urged the club to remember its values amid talk it could become involved with a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.

“We’ve been assured by the club that there’s nothing in the rumours and we’re pleased to hear it as QSI don’t align to the club’s values of inclusion for everyone,” a statement read.

“Our members would be criminalised in Qatar and our Qatari siblings aren’t safe so until this changes, we would urge the club to ensure that this rumour remains a rumour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks