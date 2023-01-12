Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows resigns ‘with a heavy heart’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows resigns ‘with a heavy heart’

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 2.35pm
Alan Burrows is stepping down (PA)
Alan Burrows is stepping down (PA)

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows hopes his successor can drive the club forward with fresh ideas after announcing he is leaving Fir Park “with a heavy heart”.

The boyhood Well fan has worked for the club for more than 15 years, initially in the media department, and assumed control following the departure of Leeann Dempster in the summer of 2014.

He will remain at the helm until a replacement is found.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I resign from a club that I love dearly,” Burrows told the club’s official website.

“I have hugely enjoyed working with my fellow directors, the amazing, hard-working staff and the countless players, managers and coaches in that time. I want to thank and pay tribute to each and every one of them. I have so many terrific memories.

“I would also like to thank the supporters who accepted me as one of them, and gave me room and time to get comfortable in my role, particularly at the start.

“I have discussed my future with the chairman for some time and although there isn’t always an ideal time, I felt a new year gives everyone the chance for fresh start.

“I would like to give someone else the chance to drive our club forward. Someone who can perhaps bring new, exciting ideas and a different approach.

“Although I’ll shortly leave Fir Park for the last time, my heart will always be with this fantastic club. Thanks again for everything.”

Chairman Jim McMahon described Burrows as “one of the best and most dedicated CEOs I have worked with in my career”.

McMahon added: “His drive, imagination and love for this club have been key in all that we have achieved over the past years.

“We could not have asked for a better representative or leader – he stands for everything the club and fans exemplify – for all our principles.

“Although we are losing him, we also wish him every success in the future.”

A club statement added: “The board is reviewing our recruitment options as we consider the sort of person we need to take the club through a new chapter. Alan will continue in post until that replacement is ready to be appointed.”

Burrows added in reply to a supporter on Twitter that it was “business as usual for me and others, including recruitment” as Motherwell look to strengthen their squad.

