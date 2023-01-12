Rangers skipper James Tavernier out to achieve more cup success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers skipper James Tavernier out to achieve more cup success

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 3.06pm
Rangers skipper James Tavernier looking to achieve cup success (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers skipper James Tavernier looking to achieve cup success (Jane Barlow/PA)

James Tavernier is keen to complete the set of major Scottish honours as he prepares himself for the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The Rangers skipper, who signed from Wigan in 2015, lifted the cinch Premiership trophy in 2021 and the Scottish Cup last season.

Tavernier, 31, believes the 2-0 final win over Hearts last May – the first major cup to come to Ibrox since 2011 – will help with confidence.

Speaking at the national stadium, the full-back said: “It would mean everything. It is obviously a cup that most of us haven’t got and it is obviously something that we set our sights on.

“We obviously won the Scottish Cup last season and there is a lot of experience in the team of winning the trophy.

“It is in our sights to try to get the League Cup back at Ibrox so we will be doing everything at the weekend to try to get to the final.

“Everyone who was here last season got a taste of winning a domestic cup and you want more days like that to share it with the fans and family. It can be a special day.

“But we obviously have an important game against Aberdeen and we want to get past them to the final.”

Two goals in added time from Scott Arfield gave Rangers a stunning 3-2 comeback win when the sides met in the cinch Premiership at Pittodrie on December 20.

It was a body blow to Jim Goodwin’s side which may still be in the collective memory in the Granite City club, but Tavernier is focusing on the Light Blues.

He said: “We showed real good grit and determination to see the game out. We took risks and got rewarded.

“Obviously we are looking to have a better performance. We have been improving over the weeks and hopefully our game plan sets us out to get to the final.

“I wouldn’t put too much thought into what they are thinking. It is up to us to put in a performance and concentrate on ourselves and know what we can do.

“If we carry out the tactics the gaffer wants and we are all at it from the first whistle, then I am sure we will put in a good performance and hopefully get into the final.”

The 2-0 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice on Sunday meant Michael Beale has won five and drawn one of his six games as Gers boss since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November.

Tavernier is confident that there is better to come from the Govan side.

“We are improving every day at training,” he said.

“He is getting his tactics and message across and we are just soaking it in.

“It (Tannadice) is one of the best performances we have had, especially going to Dundee.

“I felt we were really comfortable at the weekend. We are still working hard and still learning, improving as a team and we are only going to get better.

“We are in a good place so we just have to keep this consistency going and keep improving.”

