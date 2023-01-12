Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh in the running for top FIFA award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh in the running for top FIFA award

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 4.03pm Updated: January 12 2023, 4.15pm
Beth Mead is one of three England Women players shortlisted for the FIFA player of the year award (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Beth Mead is one of three England Women players shortlisted for the FIFA player of the year award (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Three of the England team which triumphed at the Women’s Euro have been shortlisted in FIFA’s annual player awards, while Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi is the standout name on the men’s list.

Top scorer Beth Mead, captain Leah Williamson and midfield star Keira Walsh have all made it onto the initial 14-strong list for the The Best FIFA Women’s Player award.

Spain and Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who won the award last year, has been shortlisted again, with Chelsea and Australia star Sam Kerr also on the list.

Lionel Messi has been shortlisted for the men's player of the year award
Lionel Messi has been shortlisted for the men’s player of the year award (Mike Egerton/PA)

Messi’s World Cup heroics earn him a place on the list of 14 for the best men’s player, alongside his international team-mate Julian Alvarez of Manchester City.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is on the list after a stellar World Cup which has made him one of the most sought-after players on the planet, while France forward Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in last month’s World Cup final but still ended up on the losing side, is also nominated.

In addition to Alvarez, there are three more current Premier League players on the list – his City team-mates Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland along with Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah.

Salah’s former Reds team-mate Sadio Mane, now with Bayern Munich, is also on the list. Morocco’s incredible run to the World Cup semi-finals is recognised with Paris St Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi’s inclusion, while three members of Real Madrid’s Champions League-winning team – Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior – are in contention.

Sarina Wiegman has been shortlisted for the women's coach of the year award
Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman has been shortlisted for the women’s coach of the year award (Danny Lawson/PA)

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti is one of five names on the best men’s coach shortlist. He is joined by Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni, France’s Didier Deschamps, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Morocco boss Walid Regragui.

England coach Sarina Wiegman is on the women’s coach list, alongside Chelsea’s Emma Hayes, Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor, Canada’s English coach Bev Priestman, Brazil’s Swedish coach Pia Sundhage and Germany’s Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Lionesses number one Mary Earps is nominated for the best women’s goalkeeper prize, with Premier League stars Alisson, Ederson and Emiliano Martinez in the running for the men’s goalkeeper award.

Alessia Russo’s incredible back-heeled finish in England’s Euros semi-final win over Sweden is among the contenders for the FIFA Puskas Award for the year’s best goal, with Kylian Mbappe’s volley which took the World Cup final to extra-time and Richarlison’s scissor kick for Brazil against Serbia in the World Cup group stage also included.

Voting closes on February 3, with the three finalists in each category to be announced later that month.

