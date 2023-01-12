No ‘transition years’ allowed at Celtic as Callum McGregor reflects on cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No ‘transition years’ allowed at Celtic as Callum McGregor reflects on cup glory

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 4.31pm
Celtic’s Callum McGregor with the League Cup (Kenneth Ramsay/Pool/The Sun)
Celtic’s Callum McGregor with the League Cup (Kenneth Ramsay/Pool/The Sun)

Callum McGregor felt his first piece of silverware as Celtic captain was a big moment in the evolution of Ange Postecoglou’s team as they showed there was no such thing as a “transition year” at Parkhead.

But the midfielder senses the squad are fully aware that this season’s Viaplay Cup is just as important to a club who demand constant success.

McGregor lifted the League Cup in December 2021 as Celtic beat Hibernian to record a seventh consecutive win, showing they were adapting to life under Postecoglou following a run of two wins in eight games through late August and September.

The cup success proved to the Scotland international that his new team-mates understood what was expected of them and their relentless pursuit of trophies continues when they take on Kilmarnock in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Speaking at Hampden, McGregor said: “I think when we first got together as a group last season the talk externally was that, ‘it’s a transition year, it’s a transition year’, but nobody was talking about that inside the building.

“We were fully focused on trying to build this team as quickly as we could and, let’s not kid ourselves on, if we weren’t successful in the first season we might not be sitting here.

“That’s the level of scrutiny that is at this club. You have to be successful and you have to win. We knew that when we were building a new team we had to win quickly.

“That is just part and parcel of it. The guys that came in had to have that hunger and the guys were trying to prove people wrong and bring that success back to the football club.

“I think when you bring that all together along with good players then hopefully more often than not you will be successful.

“At big clubs you have to win, and especially in this country. If you are at a big club then you are under pressure to deliver success and every time a trophy comes around you have to win it and, if you don’t, it’s regarded as a failure.

“That’s the pressure we live with playing at a big club, especially in this country. It’s just part and parcel of the game up here.”

Celtic drew their next league game, against an under-strength St Mirren, days after beating Hibs in the final, but an eight-match winning run in the league propelled them into top spot and they remained unbeaten from then on to clinch the title.

Reflecting on the trophy success, McGregor said: “It was great, I think a big moment for the group. A big moment for me personally obviously as well but more importantly a big moment for the group.

“It solidified all the good work we had been doing since pre-season and once you get a trophy in the bag it kind of solidifies that and keeps everybody on the right track and knowing you are on your way to success. That first bit is important.

“But last season doesn’t mean anything for us now, it’s about this season. It’s about the next game and we want to show that hunger that we want to be successful again.”

:: Callum McGregor was promoting Viaplay’s exclusively live coverage of the Viaplay Cup match Celtic v Kilmarnock on Saturday at 17.30. Viaplay is available to stream from viaplay.com or via your TV provider on Sky, Virgin TV and Amazon Prime as an add-on subscription.

