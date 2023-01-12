Lee Johnson keen for experienced director of football at Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Johnson keen for experienced director of football at Hibernian

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 4.39pm Updated: January 12 2023, 5.40pm
Lee Johnson would embrace a new director of football (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lee Johnson would embrace a new director of football (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Lee Johnson believes a well-connected director of football can help Hibernian flourish.

Chief executive Ben Kensell announced earlier this week that, following a review of all aspects of the club, the Hibs board had decided to appoint someone to “put processes in place that ensure we correct some of the things we got wrong”.

Manager Johnson – who admits mistakes have been made with regard to recruitment – believes fresh footballing expertise can only benefit the club.

“I’ve been involved in the process over a period of time,” he said of the plan to hire a new director of football.

“We’ve looked at the recruitment structure and I feel it’s important for the football club to add and improve across all fronts and if that (a new director of football) gives us the opportunity to do that – of course it will depend on adding the correct candidate with the right personality and skillset – I’m all for adding value.

“Any addition in terms of football nous and contacts list is beneficial. Some people can pick up the phone and it rings once and someone answers, some people can’t.

“There are various forms of expertise and skillsets within those roles and I’m sure the club will get it right. It’s a really important appointment that can add value to the football club.”

Johnson believes he will have some input in the appointment, along with the rest of the Hibs hierarchy.

“I’ll absolutely be part of the process but it will be (owner) Ron Gordon that has the final decision,” he said.

“That individual is going to work so closely with myself, Ben and (head of recruitment) Ian Gordon so we have to be part of that process.

“That’s fundamental because the personalities have got to match and their expertise and skillset have got to be balanced with all the three or four people making major decisions every day.”

Kevin Nisbet, who has scored five goals in five games since returning from 10 months out injured, is out of contract in the summer of 2024.

Asked if he expected the club to agree a new deal with the Scotland striker, Johnson said: “You’d need speak to Ben on that.

“I think at the moment the focus for Kevin is to concentrate on his football. Of course I expect those conversations would go on in the not too distant future.

“I’d love to keep Kevin, that’s no secret. He’s a top player. Everybody’s got different ambitions. Our ambition as a club is to keep our best players, build around our best players and improve our best players.”

Johnson also revealed that on-loan Troyes forward Mykola Kukharevych – who has not played since the last game before the World Cup break – is facing a lay-off after suffering medial ligament damage.

“Myko’s seeing a specialist in London today, he’s suffered a recurrence of his injury,” said Johnson.

“If he has to go in a brace, it could be 12 weeks. If he doesn’t, it could be three or four weeks.”

Lewis Miller and Jake Doyle-Hayes – who has rejected a move to Forest Green – are both closing in on a return after their own injury lay-offs.

Hibs goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski, 24, has joined Queen of the South on loan until the end of the season, while 18-year-old defender Jack Brydon has left Easter Road to sign for the cinch League One side on a permanent deal.

