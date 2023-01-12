Man United no longer have pulling power to attract the best – Eric Cantona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man United no longer have pulling power to attract the best – Eric Cantona

By Press Association
January 12 2023, 5.15pm Updated: January 13 2023, 6.26am
Eric Cantona
Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona has warned his former club Manchester United that the world’s best players will not move to Old Trafford because they cannot guarantee trophies.

And to add insult to injury, the Frenchman said his old employers should copy the methods of arch-rivals Liverpool and develop talented players into world-beaters, like Jurgen Klopp did with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

United boss Erik ten Hag believes many of United’s signings in recent years were “average” but with the club on the verge of recruiting Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley after the 30-year-old ended his spell at Besiktas early, Cantona said their transfer policy has to change.

“During the time of Alex Ferguson if you wanted a player, the best in the world, he would come to Manchester United because they were winning in England and Europe,” Cantona, who admitted he was unaware of Weghorst or his move to United, told the PA News agency.

“Manchester United were the biggest club in the world and they had the money to buy any type of player.

“Now it is different, because the best players want to play in a team to win things and United are not in the position to be able to choose the best ones because the best ones won’t come to United.

“So you have to be clever. Clever like Liverpool. They took Mane and Salah, not the best players in the world, but with a great team and a great atmosphere, together they won things.

Netherlands v Argentina – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Lusail Stadium
Dutchman Wout Weghorst looks to be heading for Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“And then Mane and Salah became the best players in the world. That’s a great example for United.”

Cantona, who arrived at United in 1992, does believe, however, that Ten Hag has the right approach in introducing a stricter regime at the club.

The in-form Marcus Rashford fell foul of the new policy when he was dropped from the side to play Wolves a fortnight ago because he overslept and missed a team meeting, but he came off the bench to score the winner.

“You need to have a bit of discipline to win things. But it is not only about that, it is about so many things,” added the 56-year-old, speaking at the National Football Museum in Manchester where an exhibition by local artist Michael Browne, commissioned by Cantona and entitled ‘From Moss Side to Marseille’, opens to the public on Saturday.

“It’s about attitude, it’s about how you behave. When you play for a club like Manchester United you have to have the club in your blood.

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth – Premier League – Old Trafford
United manager Erik ten Hag (left) says previous signings were ‘average’ (Tim Goode/PA)

“You have to give your life to this club, to the fans. Then, if you win, OK but if you don’t win at least you have given everything.

“In England it is difficult to win because there are so many clubs who can win it. So if you don’t win it you have to at least give everything in every game, or at least try to give everything in every game.

“And to give everything in every game you need a minimum of discipline, discipline is the base of everything.

“But it is also about the enjoyment of playing football.

“I always say not only in football but everything you have to walk out to find the confidence and when you are confident enough you can enjoy it.

“But to enjoy it you need to have this confidence and to have this confidence you need to work hard, work hard, work hard. Be 100 per cent physically, 100 per cent technically, 100 per cent tactically.

Everton v Man Untd/Cantona
Eric Cantona has warned of the difficulties his old club faces (Dave Kendall/PA)

“It is not only about the first team it is about the atmosphere in the club, the atmosphere between the people, the respect you have to your team-mates, the respect you have to the women who work at the entrance to the game or the bar.

“If you respect yourself you can respect the other ones. If you don’t respect the other ones it is because you don’t respect yourself.

“And if you don’t respect yourself, United is not the club for you.”

Editor's Picks