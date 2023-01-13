On this day in 2004: David Seaman retires from football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2004: David Seaman retires from football

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 6.03am
Former England goalkeeper David Seaman announced his retirement on this day in 2004 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Former England goalkeeper David Seaman announced his retirement from football on this day in 2004.

After more than 1,000 professional matches and 75 caps for England, ‘Safe Hands’ called time on a career in which he won three league titles, four FA Cups, the League Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup, with all of those honours coming with Arsenal.

Sadly for Seaman, his career did not get the swansong it deserved – his final appearance, for Manchester City against Portsmouth, lasted only 13 minutes before he was forced off with a recurrence of a long-standing shoulder problem.

Arsenal v Southampton – FA Cup Final
David Seaman won three league titles and lifted the FA Cup four times during his career with Arsenal (Rui Vieira/PA)

City were his fifth professional club – after signing for Leeds as a youth player he went on to Peterborough, Birmingham and QPR before George Graham brought him to Arsenal in 1990.

In his first season at Highbury, Seaman played a key role in Arsenal regaining the Division One league title, conceding only 18 goals in 38 league games, and he was a key part of the Gunners’ miserly defence under Graham.

Further success followed in 1993 with the FA and League Cup double, followed by the European Cup Winners’ Cup a year later during a period that saw Seaman establish himself as England’s number one under Terry Venables.

Graham was sacked in 1995 but Seaman continued to excel under his replacement Arsene Wenger – winning Premier League and FA Cup doubles in 1998 and 2002.

Kevin Keegan Manchester City
David Seaman signed for Kevin Keegan at Manchester City after leaving Arsenal but injuries meant he did not finish the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

But 2002 also saw Seaman embarrassed at the World Cup, caught off his line by Ronaldinho’s long-range free-kick, and he would soon lose his England place to David James.

His days with Arsenal were numbered too – 2002-03 was his last campaign with the Gunners but it ended well as he made an incredible save to deny Sheffield United’s Paul Peschisolido in the FA Cup semi-finals as Arsenal went on to the lift the trophy again.

Seaman was released at the end of the season and was snapped up by Kevin Keegan at Manchester City but struggled with injuries, forcing him to announce his retirement at the age of 40.

