Cameron Norrie eclipses Jenson Brooksby to reach ASB Classic final

Cameron Norrie defeated Jenson Brooksby to reach his 12th ATP Tour final at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The British number one, who grew up in the New Zealand city, reached his first final at the same tournament four years ago and will try to go one better on Saturday against Richard Gasquet.

Norrie has begun the season in sparkling fashion and is yet to lose a match, following up his three impressive victories at the United Cup last week with three more in Auckland.

Having needed three sets to beat Jiri Lehecka and Marcos Giron, Norrie made it past American Brooksby in two, winning 6-3 6-4.

He lost only one point on serve in the first set and quickly recovered from a blip at the start of second when he was broken to claim victory in an hour and 38 minutes.

Norrie has won four of his previous 11 finals, claiming titles in Los Cabos and Indian Wells in 2021 and Delray Beach and Lyon last year.

Gasquet reached the final without having to take to the court after countryman Constant Lestienne withdrew ahead of their clash.