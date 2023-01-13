Football rumours: Lionel Messi to be offered world-record deal by Al-Hilal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Lionel Messi to be offered world-record deal by Al-Hilal

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 7.16am
Argentina's Lionel Messi (Nick Potts/PA)
Argentina’s Lionel Messi (Nick Potts/PA)

What the papers say

Argentina World Cup winner Lionel Messi is about to be offered a “mouth-watering contract” worth up to £288million-a-year by Al-Hilal, according to the Daily Mirror via Mundo Deportivo. The Saudi Arabian giants are reportedly plotting a mega-money deal for the 35-year-old which could see the Paris St Germain forward overtake Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest-paid player in the world.

The Evening Standard says Tottenham are interested in signing Brighton winger Leandro Trossard this month. The 28-year-old Belgium international has 18 months remaining on his contract at the Seagulls.

Portugal’s Joao Cancelo
Portugal’s Joao Cancelo (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Daily Telegraph writes that clubs across Europe are monitoring the situation of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo. The 28-year-old Portugal international has only started one league game since the World Cup and was taken off at half-time during the win at Chelsea when he returned to the team.

And Metro reports via Fotospor that Besiktas are interested in Wolves and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez. The 31-year-old could possibly replace outgoing Dutch forward Wout Weghorst, 30, who is reportedly set to join Manchester United.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic
Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dusan Vlahovic: The Italian outlet La Repubblica reports Arsenal are back in for the 22-year-old Juventus and Serbia striker who is valued at 110m euros (£97.7m).

Pablo Sarabia: Spanish media claims Wolves have had a bid accepted for the 30-year-old Paris St Germain and Spain midfielder.

