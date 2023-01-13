Colin Graves keen to return as Yorkshire chair ‘on my terms’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Colin Graves keen to return as Yorkshire chair ‘on my terms’

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 10.34am
Colin Graves has set his sights on a Yorkshire return (Simon Cooper/PA)
Colin Graves has set his sights on a Yorkshire return (Simon Cooper/PA)

Colin Graves is keen to make a comeback as Yorkshire chair but has made it clear any return “will be on my terms”.

Lord Kamlesh Patel, who has led the club’s attempts to emerge from the fallout of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal, recently announced he would be stepping down in March and the familiar face of Graves is eager to fill the void.

The businessman helped save Yorkshire from financial oblivion in 2002 and served as chair between 2012 and 2015 before embarking on a five-year stint in the same role at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Lord Patel is standing down as Yorkshire chair in March.
Lord Patel is standing down as Yorkshire chair in March (Mike Egerton/PA)

Money is once again tight at Headingley, with compensation payouts to Rafiq and others, legal settlements and commercial losses all contributing to projected losses of over £2million. The Graves Family Trust, which now operates independently from Graves, is also owed around £16m.

The 74-year-old believes he has the expertise to stabilise things but, given the damaging revelations and allegations against the club in the recent past, many may feel the time is ripe for fresh leadership.

Graves, formalising his interest in the role in typically robust terms, told the Yorkshire Post: “The club knows my views. If I come back, it will be on my terms.

“I’ll work with the board. I’ll work with everybody who’s there. But I’ll run it how I want to run it and I know I can turn it around in three years basically. I’m keen to do it. I don’t want money for it. I don’t want to be paid. I will give it my all and if it’s seven days a week, it’s seven days a week to get the thing back to where it needs to be. There’s a lot to be done.

“I know I can bring to the table what Yorkshire want at this point in time, which is healing all the wounds, getting the members back on side to being a members’ club, working with the board to get them in the right position going forward and to sort out the financial situation that they’re looking at.”

Whether Graves’ insistence on full autonomy chimes with the views of chief executive Stephen Vaughan, who was appointed in November and has his own ideas about the way forward, remains to be seen but Graves is reported to enjoy some support on the Yorkshire board.

A statement in response from the White Rose said: “Lord Patel will step down as Chair of Yorkshire County Cricket Club at the next AGM.

“A new chair will be appointed following a thorough, fair and robust recruitment process, to ensure that the right individual is in place and continue the significant progress which the club has made in his tenure.”

