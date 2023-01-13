What a journey – Rocky Fielding calls time on his boxing career

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former WBA ‘regular’ super-middleweight champion Rocky Fielding has announced his retirement from boxing.

The Liverpudlian captured a secondary version of a world title by stopping Tyron Zeuge in July 2018 but was dethroned by Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez five months later in a one-sided bout at Madison Square Garden.

Fielding was knocked down four times and stopped in the third round by the Mexican but after a near year-long absence from the ring, he decided to continue his career in the next division up.

What a journey. Thank you to Boxing for all the memories. Thank you to everyone for the support and everyone that’s been apart of it. 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/wDD6fAS0Hi — Rocky Fielding (@Rocky87Fielding) January 12, 2023

He claimed three wins against relatively unknown opponents but, in his final professional outing, he missed weight and was then stopped in the eighth round by British light-heavyweight prospect Dan Azeez.

Fielding, who also held the British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles, retires with a record of 30 wins, 18 inside the distance, and three defeats.

The 35-year-old added in a statement on his social media channels: “Today am announcing my retirement from the sport. 26 years in boxing, from walking in the Stocky ABC gym age 9 just to keep fit for football to winning National titles.

“Dreamed of being a World Champion & fighting in Madison Sq Garden with Michael Buffer calling my name (and) that came true. Now for Life after Boxing.”