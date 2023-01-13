Newcastle’s Eddie Howe has a decision to make about ‘very remorseful’ Joelinton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Newcastle’s Eddie Howe has a decision to make about ‘very remorseful’ Joelinton

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 10.51am Updated: January 13 2023, 12.02pm
Newcastle midfielder Joelinton could be dropped for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Fulham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle midfielder Joelinton could be dropped for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Fulham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could drop Brazilian midfielder Joelinton after his arrest for drink driving.

The 26-year-old who has become a key member of Howe’s in-form side in the last year, was stopped by police during the early hours of Thursday morning and later charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

He will appear before magistrates in the city later this month, but it is his availability for Sunday’s Premier League clash which was the major talking point as the Magpies boss conducted his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

Joelinton File Photo
Joelinton was stopped by police on Thursday (PA)

Asked if Joelinton would be available for the visit of Fulham, Howe replied: “I’m going to have to reflect and analyse on that and I’ll make a decision closer to the game in consultation with him, so I’m not 100 per cent sure.

“My relationship with Joe is very good. I have sat down with him and will do so again. Ultimately, I have to pick the best team to win the game, that’s my job, but I also have to take into account the situation around that.”

Joelinton, a then club record £40million signing from German club Hoffenheim in July 2019, has been one of the success stories of Howe’s reign to date, shedding the tag of a striker who could not score goals under predecessor Steve Bruce to establish himself as a marauding midfielder.

The South American, who scored his side’s second goal in their 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Leicester on Tuesday evening, has featured in 21 of the club’s 23 games so far this season, but the allegation he is facing could dent that run.

Howe, who revealed Joelinton is desperate to play, said: “It came very much as a shock. It’s a difficult situation. Joe is very remorseful, he was very upset yesterday. I think he knows the seriousness of the situation.

“Obviously I can’t go into too much detail out of respect for the case, but I think he understands his responsibilities.

“We’re now in a position where we’re supporting him and we also understand as a football club the seriousness of the situation.

“Everything will be dealt with internally. Looking at Joe as a person, he is a very good professional and is hugely passionate about his career and the club.

Eddie Howe File Photo
Eddie Howe says Newcastle’s owners are aware of the situation (PA)

“I was very much surprised by what happened. But we will back him and support him, while also educating him and helping him, that is important. He is very young, everyone makes mistakes. I think it is also important that we don’t over-react.”

Asked if the club’s Saudi-backed owners had been informed of the situation and whether he would be left to deal with it, Howe said: “Of course we’ve had discussions because we’re very open with our communication around events that happen at the football club. I think that’s only right.

“But there’s been nothing that’s gone beyond just an explanation and saying what’s happened and how we’re going to deal with it. Everything then is left in my hands.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
2
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
3
Some Broughty Ferry residents like Mary Wiseman would like to see Brook Street pedestrianised. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Does Broughty Ferry road closure chaos show why Brook Street should be pedestrianised?
4
Alan Scott arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court for his latest sentencing
Serial Dundee offender told he could drive again despite SIX lifetime bans
5
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
6
Martin Compston told the story on his podcast (Eoin Carey/PA)
Martin Compston reveals why The View frontman Kyle Falconer missed his wedding
7
St John's Shopping Centre in Perth.
Description released of three women suspected of stealing thousands from woman, 83, in Perth
8
Sonny Mone was killed in Craiginches Prison in Aberdeen in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their…
9
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
10
Balhousie Care Home, Pitlochry
Worried daughter slams Pitlochry care home as improvement deadline looms

More from The Courier

The Diageo Leven bottling facility.
Workers at Fife Diageo plant to strike over pay dispute
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
'Depraved' Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for 'dream'…
John Mahon. Image: SNS.
John Mahon is released by St Johnstone, with return to Ireland expected to follow
Tayside Symphony Orchestra during a previous performance at the Reid Hall. Image: Angus Alive
Stage set for Tayside Symphony Orchestra return to Forfar's Reid Hall after three-year Covid…
Female student talking a photograph of the notice board in high school. Girl taking a picture of exam timetable with her mobile phone in school.; Shutterstock ID 1716664462; purchase_order: ; job:
Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Diane McLeay, 77, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire pensioner's health fears over Covid vaccine allergy
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
Veteran songsmith Dougie MacLean is playing Crieff's Strathearn Arts venue tomorrow.
National musical treasure Dougie MacLean set for Crieff show

Editor's Picks