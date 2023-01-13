Ross County the focus as Motherwell boss Steven Hammell targets move up table

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell is focusing his players on moving up the cinch Premiership table as they prepare to host a Ross County side who could haul them right down to the basement.

The Steelmen thrashed County 5-0 on October 4 but have only won once in 11 league games since and are three points above the bottom club.

Motherwell are looking to double that advantage and leapfrog Viaplay Cup semi-finalists Kilmarnock, and Hammell is looking up the way.

“The table is still really congested,” he said. “If we win, we move up a spot. That’s the goal and then we will take next week when it comes.

“That’s where we are at, that’s where our energy is at and that’s where our mind set is. Everything we have got, including the new players and whatever we do in the game, is how we win this game of football. And then next week will take care of itself.

“We are in a position in the league where it is still congested and we need to bridge that gap between ourselves and the teams above us. That’s the goal.

“It’s a big game, it’s a chance to put distance between us and them. They will be looking at it the opposite way but we are focused on what we do and we know what a win would do for us.”

Hammell is looking to further add to his squad after bringing in Stockport winger Olly Crankshaw on loan.

The wide player has made 27 appearances this season but fell out of the County side because of a change in formation, and Hammell is confident Crankshaw can make a quick impact.

“I think he is a player the fans will be happy with and will enjoy watching him play,” the Well boss said.

“I’m not wanting to put too much pressure on him but, in terms of his profile, it’s something we have lacked, especially with Joe (Efford) being injured for so long.

“He is keen to be here, which means a lot to me. We have spoken to a number of players and, for whatever reason, it hasn’t been quite right but Olly was so keen to get here and get involved. I spoke to him and he was super keen and jumped in the car to come straight up. That speaks volumes.

“January is difficult to get that balance right with people who are fit. You are maybe signing a player who hasn’t been playing as much, or is recovering from injury or is weighing up their options. That’s why it’s difficult to get things done early.

“For that to fall into place and the player pushed it through himself, which speaks volumes. He trained with us on Thursday and he will fit into the group well.”

The signing was confirmed after chief executive Alan Burrows announced he was stepping down once a replacement was found.

Hammell said: “From a professional point of view, I’m disappointed to see him make that decision. I totally understand where he is and where he is coming from but I’m disappointed because I know how much he puts into this and how much the club means to him.

“He is very similar to myself in terms of he doesn’t clock out at five o’clock and go home and that’s him until the next day. He is fully invested, he spends every minute of the day on how he can do better for this club.

“Any success we have had over that period of time, he has been a big, big part of that.

“He is going to be difficult to replace, that’s for sure. When you think about Motherwell, Alan Burrows is one of the first names that come to mind.

“Unfortunately for us his time at the club is coming to an end but hopefully that’s not an immediate decision.”