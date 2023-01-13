Marco Silva not shifting Fulham’s target despite ‘great’ Premier League results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marco Silva not shifting Fulham’s target despite ‘great’ Premier League results

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 11.53am Updated: January 13 2023, 12.46pm
Fulham manager Marco Silva is keeping everyone focussed on retaining Premier League status (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Fulham manager Marco Silva is keeping everyone focussed on retaining Premier League status (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Fulham boss Marco Silva insists everyone at the club remains realistic about the target for the season and will not get carried away with sitting sixth in the Premier League.

The Cottagers beat west London rivals Chelsea on Thursday night to move above Liverpool and close within striking distance of the top four.

It was a fifth straight win in all competitions for Silva’s squad, who are so far enjoying a memorable campaign back in the top flight.

The Portuguese coach, though, has no intention of letting anyone’s focus slip from the prime directive of retaining Premier League status.

“Of course we are in a great position in the table, but we are not here to change anything from our goals until we have achieved that, this is clear for me,” Silva said.

“The goal is still at the same level, no-one in our football club will change the goals if we have not achieved it.

“Until we have achieved our target of this club remaining in the Premier League, we are not changing anything from our aim and from our ambitions.

“We are an ambitious football club, definitely. I have ambition as a manager, and my players too, but you have to be realistic.

“We are really pleased with the way we have been playing, which has achieved great results for us, but the Premier League is really tough.”

Silva feels the quick turnaround between the Chelsea match and playing up at Newcastle on Sunday is far from ideal.

“I think I almost don’t have time to prepare for the game,” the Fulham manager told a press conference.

“It is unfair for us to start that game at 2pm on Sunday, more because of the way the game against Chelsea was scheduled for a Thursday night.

“It is difficult to understand after such as busy period after the World Cup for all the clubs to be playing almost every three days.

“We finished the game (on Thursday) at 10pm and we are going to start the game (on Sunday) at 2pm.

“It is really dangerous for the players. You have to take care of the players if you want to see good games.

“Also it is not fair for us to have (such a) different time than Newcastle to prepare for a game and to have the players in their best physical condition.”

The PA news agency understands the current season is viewed as unique given the break for the rescheduled 2022 World Cup to the winter and the subsequent need to fulfil all the fixtures so as not to extend the campaign.

Teams who are in Europa League action on a Thursday night would then play their next Premier League game on a Sunday to allow for extra recovery time.

Fulham will have Aleksandar Mitrovic available again at Newcastle after the striker missed the Chelsea game as he served a one-match suspension.

Carlos Vinicius came into the side on Thursday night and scored what proved to be a late winner against the 10-man Blues.

Fulham are looking to strengthen the squad this month, but Silva played down reports linking them with moves for Rennes right-back Hamari Traore and Roma defender Rick Karsdorp while Arsenal’s Cedric Soares is also a reported target.

“Now everybody is throwing names and names on the table. These two for sure are not true,” Silva said.

“I am not saying that Cedric is true or not. We are looking for that position. I will not hide to you.

“Cedric is an Arsenal player. He’s fully involved with their squad. They are fighting for something really important. We are fighting as well.”

