Ched Evans signs new Preston deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preston striker Ched Evans has signed a one-year contract extension.

Evans, 34, whose deal was set to expire in the summer, will remain at Deepdale until the end of the 2023/24 season.

He told the club’s official website: “I think the next 18 months at Preston could be really positive. If you look at where we are in the league as well, it looks like there could be big, exciting times ahead for Preston.

“I’m happy here, really happy. I’m friends with all the lads, I get on with everybody, so it was an easy decision.

“I feel good, I feel strong at the moment and it’s probably the best position I’ve been in for the past few years and I’m just really pleased with how it’s going.”

The former Sheffield United striker has made 20 Sky Bet Championship appearances this season and has scored six goals in his last seven games.

Preston are 10th in the table, two points outside the play-offs and play Norwich at home on Saturday.