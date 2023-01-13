Funmi Fadoju: I don’t think I’ll ever get used to playing with my netball heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Funmi Fadoju: I don’t think I’ll ever get used to playing with my netball heroes

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 12.18pm
Funmi Fadoju is still star-struck after her rise through the England ranks (Simon Marper/PA)
Funmi Fadoju is still star-struck after her rise through the England ranks (Simon Marper/PA)

Fast-rising England star Funmi Fadoju was still pasting pictures of her netball heroes on her bedroom walls when Tracey Neville’s side scored their historic win over Australia at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Five years on, the 20-year-old says she still has to pinch herself on a daily basis at being part of the squad alongside the same players who inspired her compelling journey through the ranks.

Fadoju made her senior England debut against Uganda in October and started in Wednesday’s win over last year’s Commonwealth Games finalists Jamaica, in the first match of a three-test series that concludes this weekend in London.

England Vitality Roses v Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls – Vitality Netball International Series – AO Arena
Funmi Fadoju is targeting two more wins over Jamaica this weekend (Simon Marper/PA)

“It’s still a shock to me every day,” Fadoju told the PA news agency. “I look across and think, ‘oh my God, I’m close to Geva Mentor’. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it.

“I used to have posters of these girls in my room. I remember the first time I was given a poster, I was literally screaming. And now I’m playing side by side with them which is an amazing opportunity.”

Fadoju was singled out as one of the faces of England netball’s future in the immediate aftermath of a disappointing campaign in Birmingham, after which stalwarts Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman both announced their retirement.

In a team still stacked with Gold Coast stars like Helen Housby and Jo Harten, Fadoju was given a torrid introduction to world-class standards in Manchester on Wednesday when she struggled in the opening quarter against Jamaican powerhouse Jhaniele Fowler.

But Fadoju, who plays for London Pulse in Super League, believes the experience will have done her the world of good as she targets a place in the squad for next summer’s World Cup in South Africa.

“It’s amazing to get the experience to play against Jhaniele. Her hold is so strong and it’s nice ahead of the World Cup to think up what we can do to stop her and isolate her,” said Fadoju.

“International level is so different and I’m still trying to get used to it. There’s a lot more communication and talk, and the intensity and work-rate of these girls is so much harder.

“It is exciting and there is also pressure, but I have all these girls to help and support me, so I feel like as long as I carry on learning and look at what they’re all doing, it’s going to be OK.”

Fadoju stepped into a squad still smarting from their semi-final exit at the Commonwealth Games and determined to make some fundamental changes to give themselves the best chance of reaching their first world final since 1975 in Cape Town.

Vitality Roses v Uganda She Cranes – Motorpoint Arena – Wednesday 5th October
Funmi Fadoju (left) has been learning fast under England coach Jess Thirlby (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“For the first few weeks it was a bit of a touchy topic but I feel like we’ve put that behind us now, and it’s about what we can improve on and how best to move forward,” said Fadoju.

“The sport has changed so much since Gold Coast. I was flying home from an under-19s tournament at the time so I tried to avoid the score to watch it later, but by the time I got to school everyone was talking about it.

“If you’d told me then that I would be here now I’d never have believed it. When I first tried netball I just loved it and wanted to play it for fun.

“I don’t know what happened. I just went from step to step, and I sometimes do think ‘how did I actually get to where I am today?’ It’s still a big shock but I’m so happy to wear the red dress.”

