Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of sex attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of sex attacks

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 12.43pm Updated: January 13 2023, 1.57pm
Benjamin Mendy has been cleared of sex attacks on four women (Peter Byrne/PA).
Benjamin Mendy has been cleared of sex attacks on four women (Peter Byrne/PA).

Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy has been cleared of sex attacks on four women following a six-month trial, as prosecutors sought a retrial over two other allegations.

The Manchester City star, 28, sitting in the dock at Chester Crown Court, covered his face with both hands, gently rocking back and forth, as the jury foreman, delivering the verdicts in a hushed courtroom, repeated “not guilty” to six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to four young women or teenagers.

The unanimous verdicts were delivered on Wednesday by the seven men and four women on the jury, one juror having been discharged earlier for medical reasons.

The verdicts could not be reported until jurors concluded considering the remaining two counts, after they were given a majority direction by Judge Steven Everett, meaning he would accept a 10-1 majority on any verdict.

But after 14 days of deliberation, jurors could not reach verdicts on Mendy’s alleged attempted rape of a woman, 29, in 2018 and the rape of another woman, 24, in October 2020.

Judge Everett discharged the jury on Friday, ending the trial.

Louis Saha Matturie, 41, his co-accused and alleged “fixer” was found not guilty by the jury of three counts of rape relating to two teenagers.

Jurors also failed to reach verdicts on three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault against him by five other women.

Both had been on trial since August 10, accused of multiple sexual offences by 13 women.

Matthew Conway, prosecuting, said the prosecution will seek a retrial on the counts the jury could not reach verdicts on.

He said: “The prosecution has made a decision. We have made a decision today, which is to proceed on these counts in two separate trials and we seek today a provisional case management.”

Mendy’s retrial, lasting two to three weeks, has been set for the same court on June 26.

A statement from Mendy’s club said: “Given there are open matters related to this case, the club is not in a position to comment further at this time.”

The allegations and trial had been “absolute hell” for Mendy, the court heard, and his life in football “is over” as he would “never escape” the accusations.

Mendy had been accused of being a “predator” who turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game, his trial heard, drinking champagne in VIP areas of Manchester nightclubs before inviting young women into “toxic and dangerous” situations at “after-parties” at his £4.7 million Cheshire mansion in Mottram St Andrew, near Prestbury.

But jurors were also told by defence lawyers that while the trial, involving money, sex and celebrity, had “all the makings of a good drama”, it came with a significant “plot twist” – the accused were innocent.

Lockdown-busting parties were held both at Mendy’s home and an apartment he rented on Chapel Street near Manchester city centre, the court heard.

He was first arrested in November 2020 after the alleged triple rape of the 24-year-old woman at his home the previous month.

Mendy was released under investigation before he was later accused of sexually assaulting another woman, aged 24, two months later, and while on police bail for that offence, was later accused of the rape of three other women, one aged 17 – all offences of which he was cleared.

Mendy was suspended by his club in August 2021, after he was charged with rape.

Timothy Cray KC, prosecuting, said the footballer, a man with money, power and privilege, thought about what was “in his pants” and that was why he got it “terribly wrong” in believing women were consenting to sex.

Louis Saha Matturie
Louis Saha Matturie was also acquitted at Chester Crown Court of multiple sex offences (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lisa Wilding KC, representing Matturie told jurors it was “chillingly easy” to make false allegations and suggested all the women involved, all in some way connected through friendships, social media connections or by attending parties.

Lawyers for both men suggested while the trial began with claims Mendy and Matturie were “predators” and “monsters”, each allegation was “riddled with inconsistencies and flaws”.

Jurors were told not to take a “moralistic” approach to the defendants’ sexual lifestyles, and the approach of Cheshire Police was also criticised in court.

Chester Crown Court
The verdicts were returned following a six-month trial at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)

Eleanor Laws KC, defending Mendy, suggested “regret” at having “quick, animalistic sex” is not the same as being raped.

Ms Wilding said the sexual habits and lifestyles of the defendants did not make them rapists, and that women over the last 40 years had earned sexual equality, however that is expressed.

She said complainants in this case had actively pursued sex with men they hardly knew and that is their right – but it can come with hurt and embarrassment after.

Mendy had denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women, between October 2018 and August 2021.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denied six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women, between July 2012 and August 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
2
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
3
Some Broughty Ferry residents like Mary Wiseman would like to see Brook Street pedestrianised. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Does Broughty Ferry road closure chaos show why Brook Street should be pedestrianised?
4
Alan Scott arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court for his latest sentencing
Serial Dundee offender told he could drive again despite SIX lifetime bans
5
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
6
Martin Compston told the story on his podcast (Eoin Carey/PA)
Martin Compston reveals why The View frontman Kyle Falconer missed his wedding
7
St John's Shopping Centre in Perth.
Description released of three women suspected of stealing thousands from woman, 83, in Perth
8
Sonny Mone was killed in Craiginches Prison in Aberdeen in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their…
9
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
10
Balhousie Care Home, Pitlochry
Worried daughter slams Pitlochry care home as improvement deadline looms

More from The Courier

The Diageo Leven bottling facility.
Workers at Fife Diageo plant to strike over pay dispute
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
'Depraved' Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for 'dream'…
John Mahon. Image: SNS.
John Mahon is released by St Johnstone, with return to Ireland expected to follow
Tayside Symphony Orchestra during a previous performance at the Reid Hall. Image: Angus Alive
Stage set for Tayside Symphony Orchestra return to Forfar's Reid Hall after three-year Covid…
Female student talking a photograph of the notice board in high school. Girl taking a picture of exam timetable with her mobile phone in school.; Shutterstock ID 1716664462; purchase_order: ; job:
Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Diane McLeay, 77, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire pensioner's health fears over Covid vaccine allergy
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
Veteran songsmith Dougie MacLean is playing Crieff's Strathearn Arts venue tomorrow.
National musical treasure Dougie MacLean set for Crieff show

Editor's Picks