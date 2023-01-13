Top two clash and new boss at Brighton – talking points ahead of WSL resumption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top two clash and new boss at Brighton – talking points ahead of WSL resumption

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 1.02pm
Arsenal’s Frida Maanum (left) and Chelsea’s Fran Kirby in action during the Women’s FA Cup final last May (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Arsenal's Frida Maanum (left) and Chelsea's Fran Kirby in action during the Women's FA Cup final last May (Zac Goodwin/PA).

The Women’s Super League returns this weekend after a month-long winter break.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points as the action resumes.

Title tussle at the Emirates

The standout in the round of fixtures getting things back under way is a blockbuster showdown between the league’s top two. Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday lying three points behind Emma Hayes’ champions, with a game in hand. Jonas Eidevall’s Gunners, heading into the second part of the season with both Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema sidelined by ACL injuries, have new faces in Netherlands international Victoria Pelova and Denmark’s Kathrine Kuhl, and have also this month recalled Brazil winger Gio from Everton.

Mancunian chasing pack

Manchester United’s Ona Batlle (left) and Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp battle for the ball (Tim Goode/PA).
Manchester United and Manchester City drew 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium in their last WSL game before Christmas (Tim Goode/PA).

The two clubs immediately behind that pair concluded their WSL games for 2022 by taking a point apiece from a derby meeting as Manchester United and Manchester City drew 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium. United, who have two points fewer than Arsenal and three more than City as they look to secure Champions League football for the first time, return with another clash against north-west neighbours, hosting Liverpool on Sunday. City, on the same day, travel to a West Ham outfit that are currently fifth in the table, four points behind them having played a game more.

New starts for Lionesses

The resumption begins with a match on Saturday that is set to see some England players make debuts after January moves. Aston Villa entertain Tottenham having brought in Jordan Nobbs from Arsenal, as well as fellow midfielder Lucy Staniforth from Manchester United. Spurs have made the most eye-catching signing of the window so far by bringing in forward Bethany England from Chelsea, for what is reported to be record fee between WSL clubs.

Scheuer in at Brighton

There has also been a managerial change since the last matches before the break – second-bottom Brighton have a new boss, with Jens Scheuer being appointed as successor to Hope Powell. The German’s first game at the helm is at Leicester, the side lying below them, still without a point to their name this term after nine games. If the Foxes, with Willie Kirk in charge since November following Lydia Bedford’s departure, can win at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, it will reduce the gap between the sides to four points.

Everton look to pick up where they left off

The weekend’s other game is Sunday’s contest between Everton and Reading – who have the same amount of points as Brighton – at Walton Hall Park. The sixth-placed Toffees’ last league outing, the final WSL match before Christmas, saw them deliver what boss Brian Sorensen has rated as their best performance since he took charge last summer, a 3-0 victory at Tottenham. The Dane said: “I think that should be our benchmark and then improve from there, that’s what we want to see.”

