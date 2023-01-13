James Vowles leaves Mercedes to take Williams team principal role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Vowles leaves Mercedes to take Williams team principal role

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 1.05pm
Williams have appointed a new team principal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Williams have appointed a new team principal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Williams have appointed the highly-regarded Mercedes strategy director James Vowles as their new team principal ahead of the 2023 Formula One season.

Vowles has been instrumental at Brackley, initially with Brawn when he oversaw the race strategy that led to Jenson Button winning the 2009 drivers’ title and the team claiming the constructors’ crown.

After Brawn transitioned into Mercedes the following year, Vowles fulfilled a similar brief and has been credited with helping the team and Lewis Hamilton, in particular, to their various successes.

James Vowles has been credited with underpinning the successes of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, pictured, in recent years (David Davies/PA)
James Vowles has been credited with underpinning the successes of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, pictured, in recent years (David Davies/PA)

But Vowles has now been released from his Mercedes contract to join Williams, who were without a team principal after chief executive Jost Capito stepped down from his dual role in December.

“I cannot wait to start with Williams Racing,” said Vowles. “It’s an honour to join a team with such an incredibly rich heritage. The team is an icon of our sport, one I greatly respect, and I am very much looking forward to the challenge.

“Mercedes have been hugely supportive on my journey, and we part on excellent terms after over 20 years of working in Brackley. I am grateful for everything (team principal and CEO) Toto (Wolff) and the team have provided.

“It has been such a special experience to journey together through failure and success. Williams Racing have placed their faith and trust in me, and I will do the same in return.

“Williams has tremendous potential, and our journey together starts in a matter of weeks.”

Williams will be hoping the 43-year-old’s arrival marks a sea change in their fortunes, having finished bottom of the constructors’ championship in four of the last five years.

Vowles will join the team on February 20, three days before the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain, which stages the first grand prix of the campaign on March 5.

Matthew Savage, chair of Dorilton which owns Williams, said: “We are delighted to welcome James to Williams Racing. He is one of the most highly respected talents in Formula One and will bring performance.

“He has been a key part of some of the most impressive feats in the sport over the past 15 years.

“As we continue our relentless pursuit for results, we believe that the appointment of James reinforces our dedication to ensuring we have energetic, experienced, and strong leadership.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had warm words for his outgoing chief strategist (David Davies/PA)
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had warm words for his outgoing chief strategist (David Davies/PA)

Wolff paid tribute to his outgoing chief strategist.

“James has been a highly valued member of our team in his role as motorsport strategy director, playing an integral part in our success in recent years,” said Wolff.

“Having worked with him since I first joined the team in 2013, I know how diligent, capable and talented he is and have taken great satisfaction from watching James develop and grow over the past decade.

“While we are naturally sad to be saying goodbye to such a capable member of the team, I have no doubts whatsoever that he has all the necessary skills to become a fantastic team principal in Formula One.”

