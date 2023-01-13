Graham Potter acknowledges Joao Felix suspension is a ‘big blow’ for Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter acknowledges Joao Felix suspension is a ‘big blow’ for Chelsea

By Press Association
January 13 2023, 1.32pm Updated: January 13 2023, 2.20pm
Graham Potter believes Joao Felix’s red card and subsequent three-match suspension is a “big blow” for Chelsea (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Graham Potter believes Joao Felix's red card and subsequent three-match suspension is a "big blow" for Chelsea as they look to revive their disappointing Premier League campaign.

Graham Potter believes Joao Felix’s red card and subsequent three-match suspension is a “big blow” for Chelsea as they look to revive their disappointing Premier League campaign.

The Blues have won just one of their last nine league games following a 2-1 defeat at Fulham on Thursday night and also have injury issues.

Felix, 23, was fast-tracked into the side after signing on loan from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and had looked to make an instant impact before his debut was cut short in the 58th minute.

Fulham v Chelsea – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Joao Felix , left, was dismissed at Craven Cottage (PA)

Felix was sent off for a rash lunging tackle, despite impressing earlier in the match, and will face three matches on the sidelines.

On the suspension, Potter said: “Of course, (we are) disappointed because he came here to play, he’s on loan to play.

“You saw his quality when he was on the pitch tonight, and then to lose him for the three games is a big blow for us but there’s nothing we can do about it now, we have to just deal with it.”

Denis Zakaria had just been forced off injured with a suspected quadricep injury before Felix saw red, taking the total list of Chelsea players unavailable to 11.

Reece James, Raheem Sterling, N’Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Reuben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy and Zakaria are all out of the Blues’ upcoming Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Potter insisted the club are working to mitigate the injury crisis, but admitted it is hard to find a solution.

“Absolutely, we’re looking all the time and we’re going over how they’re happening and trying to evaluate the whole thing,” the Chelsea boss said.

Fulham v Chelsea – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Denis Zakaria has added to Chelsea’s injury issues (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Sometimes it’s difficult when you come in halfway through the season, to know how they’ve happened, but I can sense it’s a bit of bad luck and knowing how we can go forward and how we can improve.”

He added: “The nature of them (the injuries), it’s like there’s not even a pattern, it’s different problems, so it’s tricky.

“It’s not like we’ve been over training or anything like that, we just need to get to the bottom of it.”

Fulham v Chelsea – Premier League – Craven Cottage
Graham Potter has injury and suspension concerns (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Chelsea have not lost at home to Crystal Palace since April 2017, but Potter believes there are a number of steps to be taken ahead of the match.

“We have to recover from the disappointment of the game tonight and then we have to assess all the players in terms of recovery and injury and then whatever we have.

“Then we have to try to be positive and move forward and take a home game on, another London derby against a team with dangerous players – so we have to be good and we have to prepare the team.”

